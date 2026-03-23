World's Shortest Blueshirts Quiz

Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK
A feud developed between Montreal Canadiens managing director Frank Selke and Rangers manager Frank Boucher during the 1947-48 season.
QUESTION: What was Selke angry about?
HINT: It wasn't because Boucher gave Selke a bum steer about a Homberg on sale in the old Garden's Adam Hat store.
ANSWER: The teams made a trade before 48-49 season. Boucher unloaded three young – but not very talented – players to Montreal. In return the Blueshirts obtained a solid defense man, Frankie Eddolls and a forward.
The newly acquired center was Herbert William (Buddy) O'Connor. Selke was furious because he got fleeced. In that 1947-48 season O'Connor won the Hart Trophy, the Lady Byng Trophy, the West Side Trophy and led the Rangers in scoring!
Hey, if you were Selke, you'd be hissed, too. Rangers knocked his Habs out of a playoff berth thanks to O'Connor and Eddolls!