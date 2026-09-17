You Can't Muzzle A Blueshirt Fan, No How!

Rangers fans are always chattering. And I don't blame them. As a matter of fact, that's why I love 'em. (Exhibits A and B follow;)
My pal Bernie Rohde of Long Island is a good example. He's hissed off that Chris Kreider is a Montreal Canadien and not a Manhattan Blueshirt.
"With Kreider," says Rohde, "Montreal is gonna finish first. Chris is gonna add vet leadership to the young Habs. Plus, coach Marty St.Louis will use him on the power play.
And as for Mike Sullivan, I'm not sure if he's the right fit with the younger Rangers. I always felt that Sully was better suited for a veteran lineup. We shall see."
MAVEN AD LIP: Minus Kreider, the Rangers missed the playoffs. With Chris, Anaheim – of all teams – made the postseason!
Old Pal John Kreiser pops in with more on Alexis Lafreniere. "He's a nice second-liner," says
Kreiser. "If the Rangers had drafted him 21st, instead of first then let him play another season or two in Juniors and maybe a few months in Hartford before becoming a regular at the level he's played at, they'd probably be okay.
"Unfortiunately for Laf and the Rangers, they did take him first. It's hard to see him blossoming into a star after six NHL seasons. His ceiling is likely 30 goals and 70 points. That's not bad but not what they were expecting six years ago.
MAVEN AD LIP: Give Big Al one more season, John. Ain't dough outa your pocket. Rangers were so bad that Laffy became the BIG HOPE.