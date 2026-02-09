Centennial Blueshirt Thumbnail Sketches

Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/d2501503-a70a-4112-8b69-e52e82c0e236.jpeg]\nFrank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK\n\nBILL JUZDA: A defenseman nicknamed "The Beast," this Winnipeg product was a\nhefty bodychecker who arrived in New York at the start of World War II. \n\nHe played 45 regular season games on the NHL-leading 1941-42 Rangers squad He\nthen spent four years in the Canadian armed forces.\n\nIn 1946-47, Juzda won the NHL stitching championship, requiring 29 stitches in\nall. \n\nDuring the off-season he was a railroad man, working as a fireman next to the\nCanadian National Railroad locomotive engineersI.\n\nLikeable Bill was traded to Toronto in the summer of 1948 and played on Maple\nLeaf Cup winners in 1949 and 1951.