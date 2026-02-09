Logo
New York Rangers
Centennial Blueshirt Thumbnail Sketches

Centennial Blueshirt Thumbnail Sketches

Stan Fischler
11h
Partner
Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

BILL JUZDA: A defenseman nicknamed "The Beast," this Winnipeg product was a hefty bodychecker who arrived in New York at the start of World War II. 

He played 45 regular season games on the NHL-leading 1941-42 Rangers squad  He then spent four years in the Canadian armed forces.

In 1946-47, Juzda won the NHL stitching championship, requiring 29 stitches in all. 

During the off-season he was a railroad man, working as a fireman next to the Canadian National Railroad locomotive engineersI.

Likeable Bill was traded to Toronto in the summer of 1948 and played on Maple Leaf Cup winners in 1949 and 1951.

