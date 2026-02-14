Logo
Unsung Blueshirts Of The Past: Frank Eddolls

Stan Fischler
5h
Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORKFrank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the summer of 1948, Rangers manager Frank Boucher pulled off one of the "steal deals" of all-time. "Boosh" obtained center Buddy O'Connor from the Montreal  Canadiens in exchange for a few minor leaguers who never amounted to much.

O'Connor went on to win the 1949 Hart Trophy as well as the Lady Byng award; quite a gem for practically nothing.

But there was more to the deal. In addition, the Blueshirts also obtained defenseman Frankie Eddolls who then was called the "best defenseman outside the NHL."

Eddolls would become a blue line star and was a key figure in the spring of 1950 when Frankie helped the Blueshirts to the seventh game of the Stanley Cup Final vs. Detroit.

Unfortunately, the Red Wings won the Cup in double overtime.

