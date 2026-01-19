Detroit 4 Ottawa 3 (OT): James Reimer Stops 30 Shots In Senators Debut

For the second time in as many days, the Ottawa Senators blew a two-goal lead and lost in overtime. Alex DeBrincat scored just 36 seconds into the extra frame to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4–3 home victory.
As was the case in Saturday's overtime versus Montreal, the Senators had a prime chance at one end, couldn’t capitalize, then surrendered an odd-man rush the other way. DeBrincat led the charge and ripped a shot high glove-side past newcomer James Reimer, who had a solid debut despite the loss.
Ottawa was outshot 34–22 in the game.
The Senators got things going early in the first period, scoring twice in just 39 seconds.
Just over four minutes in, Drake Batherson had a wide-open net and made no mistake after Red Wings goaltender John Gibson stopped initial shots from Thomas Chabot and Fabian Zetterlund. For number 19, it was goal number 19 on the season.
Ottawa kept pressing and earned a power-play opportunity soon after. Batherson chipped a puck down low to Brady Tkachuk. Tkachuk passed it out front to Dylan Cozens, who finished with a smooth forehand-backhand deke to beat Gibson and give the Senators a 2–0 advantage.
Detroit cut into the lead just over two minutes later. Following an elbowing call on Nick Cousins that didn't look like much, the Red Wings’ power play went to work. Axel Sandin-Pellikka scored his sixth of the season, firing a long wrist shot through traffic that Reimer never picked up through the screen.
Six minutes into the second period, Lucas Raymond tied the game with his 15th goal of the year. In a one-on-one with Jake Sanderson, Raymond ripped the puck past him, and beat Reimer cleanly up high. Senators goaltending continues to struggle with shots from distance, ranking among the league leaders in goals allowed from long range.
Late in the second, with David Perron off for holding, James van Riemsdyk buried a rebound on the power play to give Detroit a 3–2 lead. It was similar to the between the legs shot that Tim Stutzle had scored versus Montreal on Saturday.
But the Senators answered before the end of the period. With Elmer Söderblom in the box for interfering Ridly Greig, Shane Pinto redirected a crisp pass from Claude Giroux into a vacant net. The goal sent both teams to the locker room tied 3–3 after 40 minutes.
Early in the third period, the Senators continued their recent trend of taking offensive-zone penalties. Brady Tkachuk was called for tripping 190 feet from Ottawa’s net. James Reimer made a couple of big saves on the ensuing sequence, forcing him to move laterally and keep the game tied.
Dylan Cozens had a prime opportunity to give the Senators the lead five minutes into the third. Off a hard forecheck by Greig, the puck was jarred loose and slid out to Cozens alone in front with no one around him, but Gibson made a nice glove save.
With nine minutes left to play, Reimer made another fine save to keep the score tied at three. Elmer Soderblom was all alone in front and redirected a shot from the point, but Rhymer got his right pad on it.
The Shane Pinto line had a great look in the final minute of regulation, but never quite got a clean shot off.
That set the scene for DeBrincat's OT heroics against his former team.
Reimer was solid in his first NHL regular-season start in nine months. At 37, Reimer is the third oldest goalie to play this season in the NHL. Jonathan Quick is the oldest followed by former Senator Cam Talbot.
Prior to the game, the Red Wings held a ceremony honoring forward Patrick Kane, celebrating his recent entry into the NHL’s 500-goal club.
The Senators will be in Columbus on Tuesday night.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
This story is from The Hockey News Ottawa. You can visit the site here or click on one of their latest articles below:
Goaltending Woes Are Breaking The Ottawa Senators
Buried Treasures: Senators Celebrate Their Arena's 30th Anniversary
Former Senators Star Injured Right Before What May Be His Final Olympics
Time Is Running Out For The Senators... And Steve Staios Knows It
Why The Senators' 2020 NHL Draft Lottery Heartbreak Became A Blessing
Did the Senators Handle Social Media Controversy The Best Way?