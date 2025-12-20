GAME DAY: Senators Go For Third Straight Win Saturday, Hosting Bedard-less Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators hope to continue climbing their way back toward playoff contention on Saturday afternoon as they host the Chicago Blackhawks. The Sens are coming off nice victories over the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-0) and Winnipeg Jets (3-2 OT).

The Hawks have lost four games in a row and will, again, be without centre Connor Bedard, who reportedly has a separated shoulder. The last time Bedard faced the Sens in October, he scored his first career NHL hat trick.

The injury news is better on the Senators' side as defenseman Thomas Chabot returns from an upper-body injury.

Chabot was injured on November 11 in a game against the Dallas Stars, attempted a return 11 days later, and re-injured himself against the San Jose Sharks. His return will allow the Sens' blue line some relief, giving Jake Sanderson a little more time to catch his breath, slotting players in appropriate spots, and with Nikolas Matinpalo a healthy scratch, no defender has to play his wrong side.

Here are the Senators' projected line combinations on Saturday.

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Olle Lycksell -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot)