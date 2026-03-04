Logo
Ottawa Senators
Game Day: Senators-Oilers Line Combinations

Steve Warne
6h
The Senators begin a four-game Western road trip that won't make their season, but it could break it.

The Senators begin a four-game swing out West on Tuesday night, facing the news-making Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers were NHL trade deadline early birds yesterday, acquiring defenseman Connor Murphy from the Chicago Blackhawks. However, Murphy will not make his Oilers debut this evening.

Andrew Mangiapane, who scored 35 goals in 2022, cleared waivers on Monday, and the Oilers sent him to the AHL. Mangiapane has been mentioned in NHL trade rumours involving several teams, including Ottawa.

Here's how the chess pieces line up for the two clubs in game number two of the Sens five game road trip.

Senators Projected Lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Oilers projected lineup (NHL.com)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Trent Frederic -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie

Curtis Lazar -- Adam Henrique -- Josh Samanski

Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm -- Spencer Stastney

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

