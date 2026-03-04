Game Day: Senators-Oilers Line Combinations

The Senators begin a four-game Western road trip that won't make their season, but it could break it.
The Senators begin a four-game swing out West on Tuesday night, facing the news-making Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers were NHL trade deadline early birds yesterday, acquiring defenseman Connor Murphy from the Chicago Blackhawks. However, Murphy will not make his Oilers debut this evening.
Andrew Mangiapane, who scored 35 goals in 2022, cleared waivers on Monday, and the Oilers sent him to the AHL. Mangiapane has been mentioned in NHL trade rumours involving several teams, including Ottawa.
Here's how the chess pieces line up for the two clubs in game number two of the Sens five game road trip.
Senators Projected Lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Oilers projected lineup (NHL.com)
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen