Senators-Oilers Preview: Equal In Team Points, But Worlds Apart In Playoff Standings

Ottawa Senators (29-22-8) at Edmonton Oilers (29-24-8)
Date: March 3, 2026
Time: 9:00 PM EST
Location: Rogers Place
TV/Radio: SNW, TSN5, RDS2/TSN 1200
Alberta-Bound
The Senators begin a four game western road swing on Tuesday night with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Ottawa will then head down to Calgary to face the Flames on Thursday.
Friday will bring the annual NHL trade deadline at 3 pm so the Senators' Alberta performances will probably have at least some influence on whether Steve Staios pulls the trigger on something or not.
Where Things Stand
The Senators are 18th in the NHL standings while the Oilers are 20th. But the two teams are tied with 66 points, and that total buys you a lot more in the Western Conference than it does in the East.
While the Sens are five points and four teams out of the final Eastern wild card spot, the Oilers own the final Western wild card spot with a four point lead to go with it. With two fewer losses, the Senators actually have a better points percentage (.559) than the Oilers, the two-time Western Champs (.549).
Senators fans are now in full scoreboard-watching mode, and will primarily keep a close eye on the 7 pm Tuesday matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the team they're trying to catch, the Boston Bruins.
What Have You Done For Me Lately?
Since the Olympic break ended, the Senators have secured three of a possible four points with a 2-1 overtime loss to Detroit on Thursday and then a one-sided 5-2 demolition of Toronto on Saturday.
The Oilers have scored 17 goals in 3 games since the break, but somehow have only two points to show for it. They lost 6-5 to Anaheim, beat the LA Kings 8-1, and lost 5-4 to San Jose, one of the teams that's right on their tail for the final wild card. Overall, the Oilers have lost five of their last six games.
Blue Line Renos
The Oilers got started on the deadline early, bolstering their blue line. They acquired right-shot defenceman Connor Murphy from the Blackhawks on Monday in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft. Chicago will retain 50% of Murphy's $4.4 million salary. That's a fairly light price tag for Murphy, who was often mentioned in sports talk circles as a potential target for the Senators who may still be eyeballing the addition of a right D this week.
How We First Met
In the Senators' first meeting with the Oilers back in October, they overcame a 2-0 deficit before falling 3-2 in overtime. Jake Walman's slapshot from the point beat Linus Ullmark, who appeared to duck his head as the puck whistled past his ear. Walman, meanwhile, celebrated by trading in his usual griddy celebration for a weird little bobblehead dance.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News