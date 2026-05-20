2026 NHL Draft: Five Players Who Might Be Available To The Senators At 32

As hard as it is to predict what the Senators might do at 32, they will have some intriguing options with their first-round pick next month.
When it comes to the first round of the NHL Draft next month, the Senators are in “just glad to be here” mode.
After the botched communications on their 2021 Evgenii Dadonov trade, the Senators were planning to give up a first-round pick this summer. But the NHL relented and returned it to them in mid-March, with some conditions. The biggest was that they would have to select dead last, no matter what place they finish.
Normally, that would be a cause for celebration because drafting 32nd overall means you just won the Stanley Cup.
But the Senators’ fate this season wasn’t quite that glorious. They were swept in Round 1, scoring just five goals in the process. So there is work to be done, and another first-round pick, as late as it is, certainly cannot hurt.
It also adds at least some intrigue to the draft for Senators fans. Before the NHL's change of heart, the Senators didn't have a pick until the third round.
So let's glance at what the 32nd pick might get them.
In his past two drafts, the first of his NHL GM career, Steve Staios has opted for defencemen in Carter Yakemchuk (2024, seventh overall) and Logan Hensler (2025, 23rd overall).
As most GMs will tell you, they usually don't try to draft for need because their biggest need usually won't be filled by an 18-year-old who was just chosen 32nd overall. He’s probably 2-4 years away from the NHL, if he gets there at all. And who knows what your NHL needs will look like by then?
So, once Gary Bettman announces you're on the clock, the simplest and smartest way to handle things, at least in the early rounds, is to draft the best player available.
If you cover or cheer for a team with a top-10 pick, projecting players they might pick is a lot easier because you can probably hone in on 5-8 guys. But the deeper you go, the more things morph into a total crapshoot.
Elite Prospects not only lists the rankings of some of the top draft analysts in the game, including our own Ryan Kennedy and Tony Ferrari, but EP also puts everyone’s lists together to formulate consolidated rankings. So just for fun, and with a big tip of the cap to Elite Prospects, here are five players who might be available to the Senators.
These are the players they ranked 30-34, all based on a consensus of the experts.
30 William Håkansson (D), Luleå HF, SHL
At 6-foot-4 and 207 pounds, the left-shot defender is more of a shutdown defenceman, and Staios is fond of those. He played 22 games as an 18-year-old in the top Swedish men’s league this season. Håkansson also won gold with Team Sweden at the 2026 World Juniors.
31 Maddox Dagenais, C, Québec Remparts
Dagenais played for Team Canada at the U18s last month. What’s not to like about a 6-foot-4 forward who skates well, puts up a point a game in the Q, and plays a highly physical game? Oh, and his dad, Pierre, played in the NHL, and the Sens love those NHL bloodlines.
32 Liam Ruck (F), Medicine Hat Tigers
Falling right on the consensus number 32 ranking, Ruck put up 45 goals and 104 points with Medicine Hat this season. At 6 feet and 176 pounds, he can obviously produce offence, but he's also bursting with hockey IQ when he doesn't have the puck. And hey, if the Sens miss out on Liam, they can always grab his twin brother and teammate, Markus, who had 108 points for the Tigers this season. Markus is currently ranked 44th.
33 Nikita Shcherbakov (D), Salavat Yulaev Ufa
The puck-moving Shcherbakov appeared in seven KHL games this season. Based on a viewing of his highlights at the lower levels, if you can picture Thomas Chabot at 18, but now imagine him being 6-foot-5, Shcherbakov plays the game a little like that, including the lack of physical play. Despite his height, Shcherbakov is still fairly light and will need to pack on some pounds.
34 Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown Phantoms
Hextall put up 58 points in 59 games in the USHL this season. He is 6 feet, 185 pounds, skates well, and brings an excellent, quick-release shot to the table. Hextall was a member of the U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team that won the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and he tied for the team lead with seven assists.
So there they are, just for fun, the kinds of players that might be available to the Senators at 32 next month.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News