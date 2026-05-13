By The Numbers: A Deeper Look Into A Potential Senators Trade Target

The analytics suggest that defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen has improved markedly over his last few seasons in Philadelphia.
Whenever a season ends for an organization, it is always intriguing to learn about the decisions and pursuits that were otherwise unavailable while the team was still playing.
General manager Steve Staios and his management group are very conscientious about leaks and the flow of information out of the organization. Management likes to keep its cards close to its chest, but from time to time, however, details emerge that provide insight into what the organization was trying to do.
The Ottawa Senators’ general manager has admitted that he has used the NHL trade deadline as an opportunity to lay groundwork for the offseason. The organization reportedly engaged in trade conversations regarding Linus Ullmark at the 2024 NHL trade deadline, which eventually culminated in a trade during the Stanley Cup Final.
Will defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen be the latest player that the Senators kicked tires on at the deadline, who is targeted in the offseason?
On the Ray and Dregs Podcast, Darren Dreger revealed that trade conversations with the Philadelphia Flyers had progressed pretty far.
“I know that Steve Staios was fairly down the road in negotiations in acquiring Ristolainen at the trade deadline,” Dreger disclosed. “But, Philadelphia just knew what they had. I don't think they believed, or were convinced that they were going to be as good as they were late in the season, and now we're seeing them in the playoffs.
“But, they knew it. They know what they have in the quality of Rasmus Ristolainen. So that's a pretty clear indication of what Staios and Ottawa were trying to acquire: a proven defenseman.”
The 31-year-old Ristolainen is a right-shot, who is best characterized as a defensive defenceman. He played in 44 games for the Flyers this season, recording a modest one goal and 14 points.
The Finnish defenceman missed the first 31 games of the regular season following triceps surgery in October. He would miss another six games later in the season with an undisclosed lower-body injury.
The Senators’ interest in Ristolainen is not surprising given the team’s situation on the back end.
Nick Jensen, who spent most of the season playing a top-four role alongside Thomas Chabot, got hurt. And, as an unrestricted free agent this July, he is not expected to return to the organization.
Artem Zub, arguably the team’s best defensive defenceman, is about to enter the last year of his contract.
Jordan Spence was a revelation, logging minutes alongside Tyler Kleven on the third pairing before Jensen’s injury allowed Spence to ascend the lineup. In all honesty, that was a move that should have been warranted earlier, given the disparity in their performances.
And finally, although Nikolas Matinpalo emerged as a viable defensive depth option, his struggles to move the puck well limited his effectiveness on the ice.
Assuming Dreger’s report is true, the pursuit of Ristolainen makes sense and would stylistically fit with what the Senators are trying to do.
After acquiring Warren Foegele at the deadline and having recently signed Stephen Halliday to a two-year extension, the Senators have four lines of depth at forward. On the blue line, however, there is room for an upgrade.
The defenceman has one year left on his contract that carries an average annual value of $5.1 million. Ristolainen will actually earn just $4 million in base salary next season.
Listed at 6’4” and 220 lbs, Ristolainen is a big and agile defenceman who averaged 21:23 of ice time playing against the opposition’s best offensive players. His skating and size allow him to step up and close in the neutral zone, which fits the aggressive, pressuring style the Senators play.
Panned in the early stages of his career while playing for a hopelessly woeful Buffalo Sabres squad, Ristolainen has improved markedly over the last few seasons in Philadelphia.
His isolated defensive impacts have grown substantially.
Although Carter Yakemchuk appeared in a handful of games this season for the parent club and showcased his offensive aptitude, another year of AHL development may benefit his defensive growth.
Acquiring a veteran like Ristolainen would give the organization more depth and the flexibility to bring Yakemchuk along slowly, without risking rushing his development. A similar acquisition would also allow head coach Travis Green to balance his pairings, matching puck movers with traditional archetypal defenders who take care of their own end first.
Whether Staios and the Senators circle back in the summer remains to be seen, but his reported interest at the deadline offers valuable insight into what we can expect from the team.
By Graeme Nichols
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Check out more great Sens features from The Hockey News at the links below:
Our One-On-One With Senators Winger Drake Batherson
Senators Defenseman Goes From 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs To Signing In Switzerland
Three Senators Prospects Take Centre Stage In 2026 OHL Final
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