Leafs Make Decision On Gavin McKenna Ahead of Senators Prospect Challenge
Senators fans (and local Leafs fans) wanting to get their first in-person look at McKenna in a real NHL game will have to wait a little longer.
The Senators will host a four-team rookie tournament in Gatineau this weekend, billed as the NHL Prospect Challenge.
The location of the event is part of the Sens' ongoing marketing efforts to win over hockey fans on the other side of the river. Close as it is to Ottawa, most of Gatineau's allegiance lies with the Montreal Canadiens so their fans will be out in full force to support their team (which makes you wonder why the Sens keep inviting the Habs to their Quebec-side preseason gatherings).
But the event also includes Toronto so it will also be teeming with Leafs fans.
But if they bought tickets hoping to see Gavin McKenna's first game in a Leaf uniform, they're going to be disappointed.
NHL.com had reported earlier that McKenna would play in the event, but Toronto Marlies head coach Steve Sullivan told reporters on Friday that McKenna will not attend so he can be fully ready for main camp next week.
For the record, skipping on the event wasn't McKenna's idea.
“I was just doing whatever the team wanted me to do,” McKenna told TSN. “It’d be fun to play some games, but they think me staying here is best, and I’m okay with that. I’ll listen to what they want.”
McKenna was selected first overall by Toronto in June, and everyone expects him to make the NHL team as an 18-year-old. McKenna recorded 51 points in 35 games as a Penn State freshman last season and added 14 points in seven games while helping Canada win bronze at the World Junior Championship.
The Sens made a similar decision with defenseman Carter Yakemchuk, keeping him out of action this weekend. Yakemchuk has an excellent chance to win a full time NHL job in Ottawa this fall.
Sens fans will get a chance to see McKenna soon enough.
On Wednesday, Sept. 23, a portion of the Senators players participating in training camp will travel to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs. At the same time, the Maple Leafs will send a group to Ottawa to face the Senators at CTC.
Then the Senators will face McKenna and the Leafs on the road in their regular season opener. That will be Toronto's third game of the season, so it won't be his NHL debut.
That means Sens fans won't have to endure the inevitable nostalgia billowing out of Toronto about the 10-year anniversary of Auston Matthews's NHL debut, when he scored four goals on the Sens.
Small victories count too.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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