A Memorable Goal, Powered By Senators Defenseman Jake Sanderson, Now With Extra Caffeine

This city is running out of superlatives to describe Jake Sanderson’s game.

The Ottawa Senators’ defenceman went viral for making a pass with Michael Amadio’s stick that ultimately led to the team’s second goal during their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

“I didn't even know (he made that pass with the wrong-handed stick) until later on last night, when I saw it online,” Batherson recalled with a laugh. “That was impressive. I mean, just another thing Jake Sanderson can do. I was the guy getting the pass, and I didn't realize what happened. (The pass) wasn't quite on the tape.”

In typical Jake Sanderson fashion, the defenceman underplayed what happened.

“Honestly, I was just trying to settle the puck down and try to get it out of my hands as fast as I could,” Sanderson explained. “No, I didn't (think the play would go viral). It was such a quick play, but it's kind of funny that it is right now.“

I think it was a pretty good indirect pass, but that was pretty cool that it ended up in a goal.”

When Sanderson received the pass and had possession of the puck, there was a moment of contemplation to chart the best course.

“For half a second in my mind, I wanted to actually switch hands,” Sanderson described. “But, I was the last guy back, so I didn't want to screw around with it too much.”

So, Sanderson’s hockey IQ quickly took over.

“I had to pass it on the heel of the blade. If the puck moves to the toe, it's just gonna totally flip off because it's the opposite curve. So, yeah, I think I was just like, looking down on it a little bit longer than I normally do to move it up.”

Sanderson Takes to Coffee

Before this season, the closest Jake Sanderson link to the beverage was his ability to skate as well as Paul Coffey.

During his media availability yesterday, the defenceman admitted he had recently started drinking coffee when describing how he had handled the rigours of playing upwards of 30 minutes a night in the absence of Thomas Chabot.

“I prepare (for the games) the same way,” the defenceman explained. “In the last few weeks, I've started drinking coffee.“I never drank (coffee) before. I started it on that west coast road trip.”

It started with a trip to Starbucks with Michael Amadio. How does he take it?

“I do brown sugar and an oat shaken espresso. A few of the guys do it on the team. Michael (Amadio), that was his order before the games. He let me try it.”

What is it like being a 23-year-old who made the decision to start enjoying the drink now?

“For me, I just wanted to wait as long as I could to not drink it. I felt like I was a morning person. The season can be a grind sometimes, especially in the winter. I only drink it on game day.”

By Graeme Nichols

The Hockey News - Ottawa