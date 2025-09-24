Drake Batherson Joins Ottawa Senators List Of Preseason Injury Concerns

The Ottawa Senators' first week of training camp isn't off to an ideal start in the injury department.

Winger Drake Batherson has now joined the list of injury concerns after "pulling something" during Tuesday morning's skate, forcing him to leave practice early. Sens head coach Travis Green said he wasn't sure exactly what happened with Batherson, only that he pulled something.

Batherson has been a model of health for the Senators, not missing a single game in the past three years. In fact, if you look at his track record over five full years in the league, the only season when he's missed some time was 2021-22, and it only happened because of a cheap shot. Batherson suffered a high ankle sprain when goalie Aaron Dell stepped into the winger's skating lane and shoved him into the end boards.

Batherson is only the latest name on the Sens list of injury concerns.

On Sunday, Sens defenseman Tyler Kleven got dinged up due to an awkward fall into the end boards during the preseason opening 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Green said on Tuesday the prognosis was good and that Kleven should be back on the ice in the next day or two.

Finally, the Senators entered training camp a week ago today with injury concerns about Nick Jensen and Lars Eller, who weren't ready to start camp on time.

Eller and Jensen are skating with the team, but it's unclear whether they'll be available to start the season. Eller had a minor abdominal procedure in the offseason, and the Sens don't seem to be too fazed by it. Jensen had hip surgery in May, which he described quite thoroughly after yesterday's skate. It sounded exactly like the kind that Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane had at the same age in June 2023 and he couldn't play again until December of that year.

Kane, who'll be 37 in November, is still going strong after the surgery, but his six-month recovery timeline suggests that an opening night return for Jensen, which would be roughly the five-month mark, may be an overly ambitious target. While Green remains encouraged by Jensen's progress, he said on Tuesday that he hasn't even thought yet about whether he'll use him in a preseason game.

The good news is, the four dinged-up Senators still have 15 days of healing time before the games begin to count.

In the meantime, as camp continues, the club is now preparing for a preseason trip to Quebec City with games there on Sunday and Tuesday. With 49 players still in camp, fans should expect a major cutdown between now and then.

By Steve Warne

The Hockey News Ottawa

More Sens Headlines From The Hockey News Ottawa:

Shane Pinto Plays Hero In Senators Preseason Overtime Win Over Leafs

Senators Send Prospect Gabriel Eliasson And Two Others Back To Junior

After Two Broken Clavicles, Kaliyev Targets Capital Comeback

Senators Lose 2025 Preseason Home Opener To Toronto

Senators Winger Fabian Zetterlund Ready To Prove Himself This Season

Ranking the Senators' 10 Best Prospects

