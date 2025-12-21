Chicago's Matt Grzelcyk Fined For Cross-Checking Senators Star In The Face

When Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Matt Grzelcyk cross-checked Senators top scorer Tim Stutzle in the face on Saturday afternoon, he seemed to get off lightly, receiving only a double minor for high-sticking.

The officials then effectively reduced the punishment by handing Stutzle a roughing minor. Then the Sens lessened the severity even further with a too-many-men penalty near the end of their power play.

So Sens fans came away feeling like they didn't really get their pound of flesh.

On Sunday, in the light of day, when the NHL had a good chance to fully review Grzelcyk's actions, they swooped in with a $2,604.17 fine. Only time will tell whether Grzelcyk will ever financially recover.

The incident happened in the first period of Ottawa's 6-4 win over the Hawks when Stutzle and Grzelcyk began shoving after the whistle. Grzelcyk eventually hit Stutzle with a clear cross-check to the face, captured perfectly in high-definition, slow-motion replay and witnessed by one of the referees, standing 3 feet away.

This was clearly a much different situation than a player trying to lift an opponent's stick and accidentally catching him with a high stick, causing blood. And yet, Saturday's officials treated it the same.

After reviewing the tape several times, I now think that in the middle of the jousting, Grzelcyk was probably just intending to cross-check Stutzle in the chest area. Unfortunately for both parties, his stick shaft appeared to accidentally ride upward as Stutzle simultaneously raised his arms to defend himself.

Still, when your intention is to lay a hard cross-check on someone after the whistle, versus something that accidentally happens during a hockey play in game action, then what happens next is and should be on you.

So Grzelcyk was fortunate to stay in the game and only receive a double minor. And why the NHL continues to bother with its tiny fines is anyone's guess.

By Steve Warne

The Hockey News Ottawa

This article was originally published at The Hockey News Ottawa.

