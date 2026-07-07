Even After Giroux's Return, Senators Still Need To Bolster The Top Of Their Lineup

The Senators are obviously trying to model themselves after the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in having quality depth and offensive threats on each line, but after moving some valuable opportunity costs at each of the last two trade deadlines, it is hard to ignore the fact that the Senators are spending $7.775 million to have Warren Foegele and Fabian Zetterlund slot on the fourth line. Mix in Nick Cousins’ $1.5875 million, and that’s almost $9.4 million spent on fourth line depth.