Five Intriguing Storylines At Senators Training Camp

As NHL training camps opened this week, the Ottawa Senators are returning with largely the same roster that earned the club's first playoff appearance since 2017. Obviously, the brain-trust, led by GM Steve Staios, feels that salvation lies within and that the key to getting this group to the next level is in the untapped potential of its existing roster.

Unlike previous seasons, this appears to be strictly a training camp rather than a tryout. Does that mean that players on the cusp have nothing to shoot for? Of course not. However, barring injuries, the roster would seem to be set.

That said, there are some interesting story lines as the team hits the ice at the Bell Sensplex. Here are five:

1) The Crease

Obviously, Linus Ullmark will lead the charge in goal. The Senators, however, come to camp with two other goalies who are on one-way contracts.

Staios has all but officially declared Leevi Merilainen will be the backup, but head coach Travis Green had a different view this week.

“There's competition for every position on the team, so if it's Leevi, we'll see,” Green told the media.

One can’t forget that 24-year-old Mads Sogaard is also on a one-way deal, and if he figures it out in camp and gives Merilainen a run for that backup position, what then? Merilainen is still waiver-exempt, and from an asset management perspective, carrying Sogaard into the season could be an option – but only if his performance warrants it.

The contention has long been that bigger goalies take longer to develop. Ben Bishop was drafted in 2005 and didn’t emerge as a full-time NHLer until 2012. Before the Sens expose Sogaard to the waiver wire, they want to be good and sure he isn’t another Bishop in the making.

2) The Blueline

Everyone from last spring's playoff run is still in the fold, and they've been joined by right-shot defenseman Jordan Spence.

If the health of Nick Jensen and the development curve of Carter Yakemchuk were clearer, would Spence have been acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in the offseason? Spence certainly wasn't expensive. Effectively, Staios got him by moving back two spots in the first round – a smooth piece of business.

Jensen performed above expectations last season until suffering a hip injury, which curtailed his play. Yakemchuk made a nice impression at this year's rookie camp against the Leafs. However, Yak's 2024-25 junior season left something to be desired, with his impressive offensive production declining. Staios suggested this week that it was a result of being asked to focus more on defensive awareness.

Eyes will be on Spence and Yakemchuk at camp this year while Jensen continues his rehabilitation. Could Yakemchuk make a case to break camp and get his first NHL action?

Head coach Travis Green has said, “Carter Yakemchuk will dictate where he plays”.

3) Tyler Boucher

It’s no secret that Boucher’s time with the Senators organization has been underwhelming, largely due to being injury-prone. However, even in large strings of games without injury, Boucher hasn't yet looked like the top 10 pick that the Senators used on him in 2021.

That said, it was noticed by many when he picked up a goal against the Leafs in rookie camp.

As his last entry-level contract season, could this be the year that things fall into place for Boucher, or will he become one of those kernels that never pop?

A good training camp would be a nice start, even if he starts the season in Belleville.

4) Stephen Halliday

Halliday led the offensively-challenged Baby Sens in scoring last season. He was even rewarded with a couple of call-ups, but they never actually led to playing in his first NHL game.

Like Yakemchuk, he made a splash in rookie camp, and it remains to be seen if he can elevate his game and become one of the depth forwards that the team leans on for inevitable injury backfills.

With a 6’4” 212 lb frame, size and compete aren’t Halliday’s issue. Foot speed will likely be something he will need to overcome at the NHL level.

A minus 20 in the AHL will also get people’s attention. If you are going to be a depth player, the coach needs to believe you can at least handle your own end of the rink. Offensive production becomes a bonus.

Barring injury, Halliday will likely start in Belleville this season. That said, he will likely get a good look playing with NHLers to see if he can fit in.

5) Lassi Thomson

The former 1st round draft pick in 2019 led the Malmo Red Hawks in scoring as a defenseman in the Swedish Elite league and had an impressive playoff as well.

Could this kernel still pop? If Yakemchuk isn’t ready and Jensen starts the season on the injured list, the door may be open for Thomson to grab a spot and show he can get the job done.

His frame puts him at a disadvantage to play bottom-pairing minutes. However, no one foresaw what Nicklas Matinpalo became last season.

Good news stories start with an opportunity and Thomson may be in the right place at the right time.

Although this may be more training camp than tryout, there are still potential surprises that could emerge before the opening-day roster is finalized.

By Pat Maguire

More Sens Headlines From The Hockey News Ottawa:

Senators Announce Full Roster for Main Training Camp

Ranking the Senators' 10 Best Prospects

Xavier Bourgault Is "Best Player At Sens Rookie Camp"

Senators GM Steve Staios On Why He Brought Back The Same Group

Can The Senators Still Avoid Losing Their 2026 First Round Pick?

Sens Radio Play-By-Play Team Won't Travel To Road Games This Season