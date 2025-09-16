Senators Announce 52-Player Roster for 2025-26 Training Camp

The Ottawa Senators unveiled their 52-player roster for the 2025-26 training camp, set to begin on Wednesday (Sept. 17) at Canadian Tire Centre and Bell Sensplex. This year’s camp will feature five goaltenders, 17 defencemen and 30 forwards.

The 2025-26 training camp roster features:

13 former first-round draft picks

22 players drafted by Ottawa

18 players signed as free agents

11 players acquired via trade

Of the 52 players attending camp, 24 suited up for Ottawa in 2024-25, while eight others played NHL games with different clubs last season.

The Sens finished up rookie camp on Sunday, and all but seven players elevated to main camp. Those who won't include goalies Vladimir Nikitin and Lucas Beckman, defenseman Braidan Simmons-Fischer, and forwards Danny Katic, Alex Mercier, Carter Savoie and Mason Zebeski.

Notably, former Owen Sound Attack captain Landon Hookey, who's in camp on an amateur tryout, earned himself another look at main camp.

2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Goaltenders (5) – 2024-25 Team(s):

Leevi Merilainen (Belleville – AHL / Ottawa – NHL)

Jackson Parsons (Kitchener – OHL)

Hunter Shepard (Hershey – AHL / Washington – NHL)

Mads Sogaard (Belleville – AHL / Ottawa – NHL)

Linus Ullmark (Ottawa – NHL)

Defencemen (17) – 2024-25 Team(s):

Matthew Andonovski (Kitchener – OHL)

Thomas Chabot (Ottawa – NHL)

Cameron Crotty (Iowa – AHL / Minnesota – NHL)

Jorian Donovan (Belleville – AHL)

Gabriel Eliasson (Barrie – OHL)

Tomas Hamara (Brantford – OHL)

Nick Jensen (Ottawa – NHL)

Tyler Kleven (Ottawa – NHL)

Nikolas Matinpalo (Belleville – AHL / Ottawa – NHL)

Jake Sanderson (Ottawa – NHL)

Donovan Sebrango (Belleville – AHL / Ottawa – NHL)

Jordan Spence (Los Angeles – NHL)

Lassi Thomson (Malmö – SHL)

Djibril Toure (Orlando – ECHL / Belleville – AHL)

Eerik Wallenius (HPK U20 – SM-sarja / HPK – Liiga)

Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary – WHL)

Artem Zub (Ottawa – NHL)

Forwards (30) – 2024-25 Team(s):

Michael Amadio (Ottawa – NHL)

Drake Batherson (Ottawa – NHL)

Wyatt Bongiovanni (Belleville – AHL)

Tyler Boucher (Belleville – AHL)

Xavier Bourgault (Belleville – AHL)

Jake Chiasson (Orlando – ECHL / Belleville – AHL)

Nick Cousins (Ottawa – NHL)

Dylan Cozens (Buffalo – NHL / Ottawa – NHL)

Philippe Daoust (Belleville – AHL)

Lars Eller (Pittsburgh – NHL / Washington – NHL)

Lucas Ellinas (Kitchener – OHL)

Claude Giroux (Ottawa – NHL)

Ridly Greig (Ottawa – NHL)

Stephen Halliday (Belleville – AHL)

Hayden Hodgson (Belleville – AHL / Ottawa – NHL)

Landen Hookey (Owen Sound – OHL)

Jan Jenik (Belleville – AHL / Ottawa – NHL)

Arthur Kaliyev (Ontario – AHL / N.Y. Rangers – NHL)

Olle Lycksell (Lehigh Valley – AHL / Philadelphia – NHL)

Zack MacEwen (Belleville – AHL / Ottawa – NHL)

David Perron (Ottawa – NHL)

Oskar Pettersson (Belleville – AHL)

Garrett Pilon (Belleville – AHL)

Shane Pinto (Ottawa – NHL)

Jamieson Rees (Belleville – AHL)

Tim Stützle (Ottawa – NHL)

Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa – NHL)

Blake Vanek (Stillwater High – USHS-MN / Chicago – USHL)

Keean Washkurak (Belleville – AHL)

Fabian Zetterlund (San Jose – NHL / Ottawa – NHL)

Players will report for medicals and fitness testing on Wednesday morning before taking to the ice for their first formal practice sessions on Thursday.

Fans will get their first look at the Senators on Sunday, Sept. 21, when the team hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs in its only preseason game at Canadian Tire Centre. Earlier that day, the club will also host its annual Fan Fest at the plaza outside Gate 1.