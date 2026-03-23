Former Senator Mika Zibanejad To Play 1000th NHL Game Monday Night

Zibanejad, Ottawa's sixth overall selection in the 2011 NHL Draft, will play in his 1000th career NHL game. Of the 999 games he's played so far, it's hard to believe that 718 of them have been played in enemy colours. He's the second player (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins) from his draft year to play in 1000 games, with fellow Swede Adam Larsson to join them when he gets his silver stick in Seattle on Tuesday.