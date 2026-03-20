'I Just Needed to Get Some Anger Out': Senators Captain Brady Tkachuk Delivers Statement Game

As the Ottawa Senators’ margin for error continues to shrink, it is impossible to ignore the discourse surrounding Brady Tkachuk. A sect of the fan base is loudly decrying on social media that the Senators' captain does not resemble, of late, the player fans have grown accustomed to watching over the past several years.
Tkachuk’s reputation as the heartbeat of his team stems from his ability to drive play and generate incredible shot volume while playing physical, hard-nosed hockey. His blend of talent makes him one of the more unique talents in the league, and fans in Ottawa have adored him for it.
This season, however, there has been a growing swell of consternation that we have not seen the best version of Brady Tkachuk at a time when this team could use him most. It’s a sentiment that feels especially loud following games like last night’s 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals—a pivotal game in which the captain was held pointless, was on for a goal against, and recorded no hits.
When the games matter, there is an accompanying expectation that the 4 Nations Face-Off version of Brady will materialize.
Over the course of a full 82-game slate, it is unreasonable to hold Brady to that standard. And, out of fairness to the player, the thumb injury he sustained at the beginning of the season impacted his performance and hampered his ability to engage in the ways fans were clamouring for.
When the stakes are at their highest, the Senators need Tkachuk at his best, and that often occurs when he’s engaged.
Head coach Travis Green was asked about Tkachuk’s level of engagement hours ahead of the Senators’ tilt against the New York Islanders.
“First of all, Brady's a great player, and I've said this many times, we're lucky to have him,” Green prefaced. “It's been an emotional probably last month and a half or six to seven weeks. Has he been the best version of himself since he's come back? I don't know if he has been every night.
“I think there was some fatigue, but I'll say it again. We're lucky to have him. He wants to do well individually. We coach our players and talk to them about their game. He's had moments where I've really loved his game, and like a lot of guys, that's no different than anyone else. At this time of the year, I'm expecting a big game out of Brady tonight, much like the rest of our group. I'm not sure about the (online) talk you're talking about, but I know he wants to win as badly as anyone else.”
It turns out Green is an oracle. At least for this one night.
Tkachuk kicked off the festivities on Thursday night, dropping the mitts off the opening faceoff with Islanders captain Anders Lee.
“It's been a very long time since I've gotten into a fight,” Brady explained after the game. “I just needed to get some anger out about different types of things, so anything to help the team. It's something I never shy away from, but it's been a while since I've done that, so I just needed to get one here.”
“I just said (to Islanders captain Anders Lee), ‘It's a big game. Let's get our teams going here.’ I have a ton of respect for him and the way he plays. I've heard nothing but great things about him as a captain, and I just have a ton of respect for him.”
The Tkachuk fight was the first drop in the bucket. Linemate Ridly Greig followed suit shortly thereafter with a spirited tilt of his own against Brayden Schenn. The fisticuffs seemed to inspire the bench. When Tkachuk was released from the penalty box following a whistle and stoppage, his teammates rose to acknowledge him as they reached over the boards and banged their sticks as a sign of respect.
“I try not to let things sit and fester, but I needed a bounce-back,” Tkachuk explained. “It's just too important a year to not be at my best. But for me, I just tried setting the tone.”
Brady is unquestionably having a more challenging season, but an interesting wrinkle is that, despite the calls for a more engaged presence, Tkachuk has maintained his production.
According to Natural Stat Trick, Tkachuk’s all-situations points per 60 rate of 3.45 is the highest of his career. His 1.40 goals per 60 rate is the second-highest of his career. His shot rate of 13.60 per 60 minutes of ice time is slightly below his career-best of 13.84, set during the 2023-24 season.
Looking at Tkachuk’s NHL Edge data, Tkachuk is still the volume shooter that he has always been, especially in the high-traffic areas.
The production has been there, but the physicality component has been heavily scrutinized.
Interestingly, his hits per 60 rate is down for a second consecutive season.
Hits per 60:
2020-21: 14.58
2021-22: 10.91
2022-23: 9.50
2023-24: 11.38
2024-25: 10.42
2025-26: 8.89
The biggest discrepancy lies in the number of hits taken.
Hits Taken per 60:
2020-21: 4.17
2021-22: 5.17
2022-23: 3.65
2023-24: 4.10
2024-25: 3.02
2025-26: 2.06
His 2025-26 numbers represent a career low.
Head coach Travis Green shed light on why Tkachuk’s engagement level has dipped.
“His physical side of his game hasn't been quite where it has been, and he can speak more to that,” the head coach articulated. “Could it be a little bit of fatigue? I'm not sure.
“The way Brady plays when he's at his best, it takes a lot of energy to play that way. There is a sweet spot for him. I don't think his minutes... Tim (Stutzle) is a different player. He's a different skater than Brady. If you're using two comparables, (Brady) plays a hard, rough, and tough game, and those minutes take a lot of energy. So saying that, he averages 18 minutes a night, and he's on pace for an 80-point season. He is having a pretty good year.”
Following the game, Brady acknowledged that the fatigue was real.
“I'm not gonna lie to you, it didn't feel too great,” Tkachuk stated. “With the travel, the time changes, going out west and just kind of changing time zones every other day. It didn't feel great, I'll be honest with you.
“I just tried giving the best that I had that day and giving absolutely everything I have for the guy next to me. I feel great now, and it was definitely an emotional roller coaster.”
Part of that roller coaster was dealing with the thumb injury and its implications for taking on a physical role.
“I didn't have that side of my game that I like and almost got used to it,” described Tkachuk as he reflected on dealing with surgery for the first time in his career and the effect it had on him. “For me, just, I wouldn't say I have to make a decision, but I just have to go back to what works for me and that side of the game. Don't overthink it. Just do it.”
There is no question that the criticisms of Tkachuk’s game arise from the fact that he has two years remaining on his contract beyond the 2025-26 season.
Whether it is a product of Post Traumatic Melnyk Disorder or a belief that Tkachuk’s passport and being an American captain in a Canadian market takes a toll on the player, there is an underlying concern that Tkachuk will eventually express a desire to leave.
It is ultimately Tkachuk’s story to write.
But there is no question that he heard and paid attention to the noise.
By dropping the gloves early and scoring the game-deciding goal with 13 seconds left in the third period on a trademark goalmouth scramble, Brady sent a statement to his teammates, fans, and critics.
With 14 games left in the regular season, they will need the best version of Brady Tkachuk down the stretch.
As a player who has a reputation for dragging his teams into the fight, they will need him at his best if he’s going to drag them into the postseason mix.
Graeme Nichols
The Hockey News
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