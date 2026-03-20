'I Just Needed to Get Some Anger Out': Senators Captain Brady Tkachuk Delivers Statement Game

“I think there was some fatigue, but I'll say it again. We're lucky to have him. He wants to do well individually. We coach our players and talk to them about their game. He's had moments where I've really loved his game, and like a lot of guys, that's no different than anyone else. At this time of the year, I'm expecting a big game out of Brady tonight, much like the rest of our group. I'm not sure about the (online) talk you're talking about, but I know he wants to win as badly as anyone else.”