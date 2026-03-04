Four Senators Moments That Unravelled An Otherwise Solid Road Game In Edmonton

Early in the third, with the Sens still up by two, Pinto got the puck caught up in his skates in the offensive zone, but when he found it, he still had all day to make a play. But originally losing track of the puck must have created some panic, as he then lobbed the puck over the glass. Based on the trajectory of the puck, it almost looked like he was trying to give a fan a souvenir rather than trying to chip the puck up ice and out of the zone.