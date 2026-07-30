Jordan Spence On Tkachuk's Exit: 'I Think That It's Going To Make Us Better'
When asked if teammates take it personally when their captain asks to be traded, defenseman Jordan Spence said: "Yes and no."
The Senators will enter next season without the player who's been the face of their franchise for many years. So at some point this summer, every one of his former Ottawa teammates will eventually be asked for their reaction.
On Tuesday, it was Jordan Spence's turn, and he didn't pull any punches.
Spence admits Brady Tkachuk's decision to ask for a trade stung, but then raised some eyebrows when he said it could make the team better.
Appearing on the Coming In Hot podcast, Spence was asked by host Brent Wallace whether players take it personally when their captain decides he wants to leave.
"I mean, yes and no. It is tough," Spence said.
Spence stressed that he and his teammates believe strongly in what they have and the direction they're going. He also openly wondered if Tkachuk shared that belief.
"I think all the guys on our team, we have belief in each other. We really do believe that we have a good team when we play our game and play to our identity. Whenever a guy like that leaves, it does hurt. Maybe there's other reasons why he wanted to leave, but there's also other reasons (like) maybe not having the belief that we all have as a team."
It's an interesting comment from inside the Senators' dressing room. Regardless, Spence doesn't seem remotely interested in dwelling on the captain's desire to leave or the ensuing trade.
"When it comes down to it, I think that it's going to make us better," he said. "It's a big loss, but, you know, we've got to move on, and we still have a great team, and we're really excited for what's ahead."
During the interview, Spence also spoke highly of Tkachuk, describing him as a great guy and essentially everything a player would want in a teammate and captain. So Spence's comments shouldn't be viewed as animosity. They're more likely a reflection of a room that's still super confident and just trying to turn the page.
"We really are excited to start this season," Spence said.
There's no question that Tkachuk's departure will change things, both on the ice and in the room. But with August almost upon us, it's starting to feel like it won't necessarily be a bad change.
Spence, for one, believes it will make the Senators better.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article first appeared at The Hockey News Ottawa. For full Senators coverage, check out one of The Hockey News headlines below: