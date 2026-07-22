Logo
Ottawa SenatorsOttawa Senators

A Member Of The Senators 'One-And-Done' Club Announces His Retirement

SteveWarneMedia@THN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Steve Warne
featured
9h
Updated Jul 22, 2026, 03:59

"We just don't recognize the most significant moments of our lives while they're happening. Back then I thought, 'Well, there'll be other days.' I didn't realize that that was the only day." – Moonlight Graham (Burt Lancaster), Field of Dreams

Former Senators forward Andrew Agozzino has announced his retirement from pro hockey.

Agozzino played 847 AHL regular-season games over his 14-year pro career. The 35-year-old also played 53 NHL games with stops in Colorado, Anaheim, Pittsburgh, Ottawa, San Jose and, finally, this past season in Utah. He announced his retirement on Instagram with some of his favourite hockey photos from his career.

It was almost five years ago to the day that Agozzino signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $800,000 with the Senators. He was used almost exclusively in Belleville that year, where he finished third in club scoring with 43 points in 66 games.

But he did get called up for one game in the 2021-22 season, making him a member of the Senators' one-and-done club.

Agozzino is one of just 18 players to appear in exactly one regular-season game for the Senators. Every one of them hoped there would be a second, but it never came.

Here's the full list:

Martin St. Amour — Left Wing (LW) — 1992-93*

Kevin MacDonald — Defenceman (D) — 1993-94*

Bobby Dollas — Defenceman (D) — 1999-2000

Erich Goldmann — Defenceman (D) — 1999-2000*

David Van Drunen — Defenceman (D) — 1999-2000*

Simon Lajeunesse — Goaltender (G) — 2001-02*

Brooks Laich — Centre (C) — 2003-04

Julien Vauclair — Defenceman (D) — 2003-04*

Danny Bois — Right Wing (RW) — 2006-07*

Andre Petersson — Right Wing (RW) — 2011-12*

Nathan Lawson — Goaltender (G) — 2013-14

Matt O'Connor — Goaltender (G) — 2015-16*

Patrick Sieloff — Defenceman (D) — 2017-18

Daniel Taylor — Goaltender (G) — 2017-18

Andrew Agozzino — Left Wing (LW) — 2021-22

Viktor Lodin — Centre (C) — 2021-22*

Magnus Hellberg — Goaltender (G) — 2022-23

Hunter Shepard — Goaltender (G) — 2025-26

The only man in the one-and-done club to record a point in their game with the club was Sieloff, who scored a goal in a 7-2 loss to Florida in 2018.

Remarkably, Sieloff played only one other NHL game in his career (with Calgary), and he scored in that game, too.

For 10 players on the list, marked by an asterisk, their lone appearance with the Senators also proved to be the only NHL game of their careers.

At first glance, that might seem a little sad. But ask almost any retired minor pro player, and they'd tell you they would have given just about anything for even one night in the NHL.

A small taste of the dream is way better than none at all.

By Steve Warne
The Hockey News

This article was first published in The Hockey News. For more Sens coverage at The Hockey News, click on one of the Sens headlines below:

Shane Pinto Reveals How Senators Teammates Reacted To Tkachuk Trade
What The Senators See In Andre Burakovsky
Senators Keep The Faith, Re-Signing Former First-Round Draft Pick Tyler Boucher
Ranking The Top Five Options To Replace Brady Tkachuk As Senators Captain
Rest Is A Weapon: New NHL Schedule Leaves Senators At A Big Disadvantage

Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy