A Member Of The Senators 'One-And-Done' Club Announces His Retirement
"We just don't recognize the most significant moments of our lives while they're happening. Back then I thought, 'Well, there'll be other days.' I didn't realize that that was the only day." – Moonlight Graham (Burt Lancaster), Field of Dreams
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