Linus Ullmark’s Former Goalie Coach Now Part Of Senators’ Coaching Picture

It was impossible not to notice a new face sitting in the stands as the Ottawa Senators took the ice for their 11 am practice on Tuesday.
In the middle of section 105 sat Maciej Szwoch, Linus Ullmark’s mentor and former goaltending coach in Sweden, who was meticulously taking notes and recording observations.
Szwoch was last seen sitting with Linus Ullmark in a 400-level suite, taking in the Senators’ 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. It was a sighting that occurred nine days after Ullmark took an undisclosed leave of absence from his team.
In an exclusive interview with TSN’s Claire Hanna that aired on the television network and on their social media channels, Ullmark openly admitted that he took a leave of absence because of mental health. And in that same interview, Ullmark directly referenced the importance of having Szwoch around.
“The organization has always been there, and they even helped bring in my old goalie coach from my junior days, Maciej (Szwoch),” an emotional Ullmark said through a smile. “We went on the ice for three days, just playing hockey and having fun.
“Both he and Moa have seen me at my worst. He actually saw me break down after a morning skate in Linköping, Sweden. It was during a time when my dad was going through a really rough time, and I was going through a really rough time as a teenager. I was thinking I should stop playing hockey, that I need to take care of my dad, so he's seen me at my worst and at my best.
“So having him here and helping me put a perspective on things (is important). We went on the ice, and usually you start moving around, playing the puck, or going to the net. But, he went to the middle of the rink, sat me down, and just looked me in the eyes and said, ‘I'm proud of you.’
“I'm just looking out on the ice, and I can feel all the emotions rising. And, he kept saying, ‘I'm so goddamn proud of you for who you are, and the person that you've become.’”
It was an open and emotional interview that helped reinforce just how important a figure Szwoch is to Ullmark.
So, when Szwoch was present at practice and appeared to be making notes related to Ullmark, it piqued the media’s interest.
Head coach Travis Green was asked today about Szwoch’s presence and whether there is now a relationship between him and the coaching staff. Green acknowledged that there is.
“A little bit,” the head coach said. “Moreso with (goaltending coach Justin Peters), but he is also a mentor and friend in town to help him out. Help him through some hard times, and from what I understand, it’s been productive.”
When asked whether he played a role in the decision to invite Szwoch to work with Ullmark, Green credited general manager Steve Staios with the idea.
“Steve (Staios) told me that they were going to do it,” Green stated. “I think it’s a great idea. Whenever someone is going through something, you want to support them in any way you can, and I’m all for it.”
The Senators can certainly use whatever they can get to boost the performance of their goaltenders.
The organization currently has the league’s worst all-situations save percentage (.866). If that mark holds through the remainder of the season, it would represent the worst save percentage in the NHL over the last 30 years.
After an up-and-down first season in Ottawa, Ullmark’s sophomore year in the nation’s capital has been an unmitigated disaster. The season has been a challenge, compounded by the fact that the Senators’ number one goaltender is in the first year of his $33 million, four-year contract, which carries an $8.25 million annual average value.
Through 28 appearances this season, Ullmark has compiled a 14-8-5 record, a 2.95 goals against average, an .881 save percentage, and one shutout.
According to Evolving-Hockey’s statistical model, Ullmark himself has the league’s third-lowest goals saved above expected (-9.14 GSAx) metric in the league, ahead of only Leevi Merilainen (-14.22 GSAx) and Jordan Binnington (-16.90 GSAx).
It has been an incredibly frustrating campaign for the Senators because their strong five-on-five play has been undermined by the performance of their goaltenders. If the team had even average goaltending, it would have represented significant savings in goals allowed, which in turn would have comfortably put them into the Eastern Conference playoff mix.
With the integration of Szwoch and the reassignment of penalty kill responsibilities to assistant coach Mike Yeo, the Senators have recently taken steps to address their two primary weaknesses.
Whether it is too late to salvage the season remains to be seen.
Graeme Nichols
The Hockey News Ottawa