Jake Sanderson's Blunt Goaltending Critique Hits Hard In Ottawa

In the aftermath of Saturday night’s embarrassing overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens, one postgame quote from Jake Sanderson resonated across the nation’s capital.
"I think Leevi (Merilainen) made some good saves,” Sanderson stated when asked about the performance of the goaltending. “But, at the end of the day, you’ve got to make more than 10 saves to win the game.”
It would not count on the stat sheet, but it was one of the few shots that Merilainen faced Saturday night.
The 23-year-old goaltender allowed six goals on 19 shots. According to Natural Stat Trick’s game log, the Senators held the Canadiens to seven five-on-five shots, with the remaining shots occurring on the power play, while the Canadiens had an empty net, or in overtime.
Staked to a two-goal lead with less than five minutes left in the game, the Senators had complete control.
The loss created a unique situation for Sanderson.
Jake Sanderson is not typically at the forefront of candid commentary after difficult losses. Usually, when the Senators experience these types of games, the burden falls on the captain, Brady Tkachuk, or on other well-regarded veterans like Claude Giroux or Thomas Chabot.
The reason for that is two-fold. These players are part of the designated leadership group within the Senators’ room, but they are also comfortable in front of microphones and known for offering lengthy, measured reflections on the game.
It is not that Sanderson is incapable of doing that, but he often feels reserved. There is an enthusiasm for the game and the sport, but the defenceman never veers out of his lane.
Which is why Saturday night’s comment resonates so much.
It was blunt and unadulterated honesty.
In an organization that keeps its cards close to its chest, refusing to disclose lineups or the starting goaltender ahead of last night’s game, Sanderson said what everyone was thinking out loud.
After the game, I am sure Sanderson would have apologized to Merilainen for publicly calling out the goaltending, but I hope his comments last night do not dissuade him from being candid in the future.
His frustration is palpable and for good reason. His team’s season hangs in the balance simply because they have not gotten enough saves.
In the last 30 years, no team in the NHL has experienced a lower save percentage than the Senators’ current .865 save percentage. To find a worse mark, you would have to go back a couple of years earlier to the Senators’ first two seasons after they rejoined the NHL.
Since the start of the 1990-91 season, only the inaugural 1992-93 Senators (.852) and 1993-94 Senators (.857) have been worse.
Keep in mind that the 1992-93 Senators were one of the worst teams in NHL history, winning just 10 of 84 games. Only the 1974-75 Washington Capitals have had a lower recorded points percentage (.131) than that inaugural Senators team (.143).
When asked to assess Merilainen’s performance last night, head coach Travis Green took issue with the goaltending, but did so while showing some empathy.“
It’s hard to give (Merilainen) a pass,” admitted head coach Travis Green. “Six goals on 18 shots and I’m sure he’d like to have one or two back, but I feel bad for him.”
It has to be tough for Merilainen, who has been thrust into the spotlight following Linus Ullmark’s decision to take a leave of absence from the team. Last night was his 11th consecutive start, a string of games born out of necessity because Ullmark’s absence and the lack of confidence the organization obviously has in the alternatives who have been recalled from Belleville.
After last night’s loss, Merilainen has -14.22 goals saved above expected metric through 20 appearances. Only the St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Binnington (-14.82 GSAx) has a lower mark, and he has played in seven more games.
Goalie is a volatile position, and the condensed schedule in this Olympic year probably has not helped, as Merilainen does not have much time between appearances to refine the technical aspects of his game. If bad habits or a shaky confidence creep into his game, the opportunity for them to bleed into his next start is real, given the team's schedule of playing every other night.
After two consecutive wins over the Canucks and Rangers, the hope was that Merilainen could build off those games and continue to tighten up his game.
Last night’s effort was disastrous, however.
The good news is that Green acknowledged in his postgame media availability that the plan was for Linus Ullmark to travel with the team on their three-game road trip through Detroit, Columbus, and Nashville. That may not mean he is on the verge of playing, but he has skated and practiced with his team these past few days.
Once Ullmark returns, the Senators should return Merilainen to Belleville to get his game and swagger back.
The expectation is that James Reimer will make his Senators debut on Sunday afternoon in Detroit. Despite the fact that he has not played in an NHL game since last April, the organization needs to see what they have.
“It’s a little bit frustrating,” Green acknowledged last night while describing the pattern of losing games where they outplay the opposition. “But, I give our team a lot of credit. They are battling. They are playing good hockey. Our goalies have not been at their best, and we know that. Our team is still bringing it.”
With a new and veteran goaltender likely making his debut, Green will need his players to continue to bring that fight and resiliency on Sunday (5 pm at Detroit).
Graeme Nichols
The Hockey News Ottawa
