Linus Ullmark Thanks Senators Fans On Social Media

After his fantastic postseason performance, Ullmark delivered a heartfelt tribute to the Sens fans who stood by him.
It's been a trying season for Senators goalie Linus Ullmark.
First, from a performance perspective, his season got off to a sluggish start, and that's putting it mildly. Then, shortly after Christmas, after feelings of panic set in during a game in Toronto, Ullmark sought help for his mental health from the NHL player assistance program.
While he was away from the team, he also had to shoot down some ugly social media rumours. But things got better after the Olympics, and Ullmark finished the season strongly.
Ironically, after the goaltending position took so much of the blame during the regular season, it was Ullmark who was Ottawa's best player in the playoffs.
After all he'd been through this year, Ullmark was thrilled he was able to be at his best at the most important time of the year.
"That was very nice," Ullmark said his final media availability. "You know, it was the first real time in this whole season where I felt like myself again, and I could do what I thoroughly enjoy to do. It didn't feel like a chore. It didn't feel exhausting. It felt motivational and inspirational.
"And truth be told, it felt weird as well because you've been battling so hard the whole season, trying to find a groove and trying to find a way of performing. And now you do it at the top of your game, and you're still losing. So it was a little bit of a surreal feeling."
Before heading into his offseason, Ullmark also recorded a special message to the fans who supported him through it all this season, the good and the bad. He published it on his Instagram on Monday morning. It featured a montage of big highlight reel saves and fans going wild.
However, the highlights were oddly paired with a rock song called The Enforcer by the Canadian band, Monster Truck. The song is a tribute to NHL enforcers, but more importantly, it was the Toronto Maple Leafs' goal song for two years.
That didn't take away from Ullmark's message to his supporters, though. In a season where he was hit with some nasty social media dialogue, he injected some positivity on Monday.
Dear Ottawa fans,
Thank you so much, merci beaucoup, for all of your support this season. It's been a blessing.
You know, you guys are what drives us to do our best every single day. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else in the whole wide world playing hockey.
Our fans cheering, screaming at home games in our barn, that's what matters.
We play for each other, but we also play for the city of Ottawa, and for everyone that aspires to be Ottawa Senators in the future.
I love all of you guys. I love the support and the fire and the passion that you guys bring to our rink every night.
I hope you keep doing that. I hope that we can do you guys right and win it all in the near future.
Thank you.
As much as he appreciates the fans' support, Ullmark would probably appreciate a little more goaltending support as well. By his own admission, GM Steve Staios said last month that he didn't feel like he did a good enough job providing backup support behind Ullmark.
It will be interesting to see if the Senators go out and acquire a name-brand goalie to provide that support for Ullmark, who, despite his big contract, seems to be at his best with a medium workload.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Check out more great Sens features from The Hockey News at the links below:
Batherson Wide Open To Signing Extension: 'Ottawa Feels Like Home'
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Halliday Reacts To New Deal With Ottawa: 'Super Excited I Got A Chance'
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