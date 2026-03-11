Montreal At Ottawa: Canadiens To Start Minor League Goalie; Caufield Questionable

When the Senators began their just-completed five-game road trip, they were seven points out of a playoff spot. They went 4-0-1, but that impressive run only moved them two points closer to Boston. The Bruins, Canadiens and Blue Jackets all won Tuesday night. Detroit did not, so they stay just six points up on Ottawa. The Sens need one of the Eastern playoff teams to falter. Perhaps it will be the Red Wings.