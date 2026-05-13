Named To World Championships, Senators Defenseman Quietly Building Case For Full-Time NHL Role
Nikolas Matinpalo may be forcing Ottawa to consider him as more than a seventh defenseman this fall.
Nikolas Matinpalo keeps getting called to represent Finland on the international stage, and at this point, nobody should be surprised anymore.
The Senators defenceman was named this week to Finland’s roster for the 2026 IIHF World Championships in Switzerland, marking yet another big international tournament for the 27-year-old right-shot blueliner.
This will be the fifth time in the last three years that Matinpalo has agreed to represent his country. Before this, he played at the World Championship in 2023 and 2025. But he also got the call in best-on-best tournaments, suiting up for Finland at the 2025 4-Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan, where the Finns captured bronze.
Matinpalo is quietly building a case to be more than a depth piece.
He's played 91 NHL games over the past two seasons, largely getting his opportunities because of injuries on the Senators’ blue line. But as time has marched on, he’s looked increasingly comfortable.
The steady stay-at-home defender appeared in all ten of Ottawa’s playoff games over the last two years and played 50 games this season, recording five assists. While defence is still his calling card, Matinpalo is a better skater than many give him credit for, and the more he plays, the more he shows confidence to step up and jump into the play.
At some point, the Senators may have to stop viewing him strictly as emergency depth and at least discuss whether Matinpalo is for full-time work.
Ottawa’s right side defensive depth could look very different this fall.
At the moment, Carter Yakemchuk is Matinpalo's only real competition in the six-hole, but he may or may not be NHL-ready. The former first-rounder has had some fine offensive moments in his very brief NHL time, but some sketchy defensive ones, and his skating still needs improvement.
Lassi Thomson has signed in Switzerland, veteran Nick Jensen may depart in free agency, and RFA Jordan Spence not only needs a new deal, but it's fair to wonder if he's really the ideal fit alongside Thomas Chabot.
So there might be a legitimate opening for Matinpalo to grab a regular spot. Of course, everything depends on whether the Sens go shopping in the offseason.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Check out more great Sens features from The Hockey News at the links below:
Our One-On-One With Senators Winger Drake Batherson
Senators Defenseman Goes From 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs To Signing In Switzerland
Three Senators Prospects Take Centre Stage In 2026 OHL Final
What’s The Plan For Senators UFA Lars Eller?
Archive: The Year Erik Karlsson Became Ottawa's First Norris Trophy Winner At 22