Now Available: 15 Former Senators Still Looking For Work As Unrestricted Free Agents

From former first-rounders to battle-tested goaltenders, several familiar faces face an uncertain NHL future this summer.
As NHL free agency creeps into its fifth day, there's still a sizeable group of former Ottawa Senators waiting for the phone to ring.
Fifteen ex-Sens remain unsigned after becoming unrestricted free agents on July 1.
Some will almost certainly land NHL contracts. Others may have to settle for AHL deals, head to Europe, or begin thinking seriously about retirement.
Four of the 15 unsigned former Senators were once first-round picks by the organization, making them a good place to start.
Former Senators First-Round Picks Still Unsigned
- Colin White (21st overall, 2015)
- Shane Bowers (28th overall, 2017)
- Curtis Lazar (17th overall, 2013)
- Logan Brown (11th overall, 2016)
Colin White, Ottawa's 21st overall selection in the 2015 NHL Draft, still appears on the books for the Sens. After buying out the final years of his contract, Ottawa will carry an $875,000 cap charge for each of the next two seasons.
White spent last season with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, where one of his teammates was another former Senators first-rounder, Shane Bowers, who also just became a UFA.
Selected 28th overall in 2017, Bowers was Brady Tkachuk's teammate at Boston U. before becoming part of the blockbuster Matt Duchene trade with Colorado just months after being drafted. After eight professional seasons, he's still searching for a breakthrough that has never come.
One former Senators first-rounder who's carved out a much better career is Curtis Lazar.
Senators fans will never forget Lazar picking up and eating a cheeseburger that had been thrown onto the ice during the famous Hamburglar run of 2015. While the 17th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft never developed into an offensive threat, he's quietly put together a decade-long NHL career as a dependable depth forward.
After recording six points in 45 games with the Edmonton Oilers this past season, it'll be interesting to see whether another NHL team gives him an opportunity.
Then there's Logan Brown.
Chosen 11th overall in 2016, Brown spent last season with the Ontario Reign, the Los Angeles Kings' AHL affiliate, producing 16 points in 31 games. His skating at the NHL level has always been a concern, but injuries have been an even bigger obstacle.
Unsigned Former Senators Goaltenders
- Matt Murray (SEA)
- Cam Talbot (DET)
- Marcus Högberg (NYI)
- Hunter Shepard (MTL)
Goaltenders make up another sizeable chunk of Ottawa's unsigned alumni.
The most intriguing name is Matt Murray.
Murray won back-to-back Cups with Pittsburgh in his rookie and sophomore seasons. But his game faded over the next three years, and so the Pens traded him to the Senators, who promptly signed him to a four-year, $25-million deal. He appeared in 47 games for the Sens over two frustrating seasons before they convinced Toronto to take him off their hands.
He appeared in just five games with the Seattle Kraken this season, but he was excellent, posting a 2.21 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. But a quick glance through Murray's injury history makes it hard to imagine another team investing significant money in him.
Cam Talbot is also still looking for work.
Pierre Dorion acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild in 2022 in exchange for Filip Gustavsson, hoping the veteran would finally stabilize Ottawa's crease. Talbot spent one season with the Senators before leaving as a free agent. Despite being 39 years old, his body of work suggests he could still attract interest as a veteran backup.
The other former Senators goaltenders still available are Marcus Hogberg and Hunter Shepard.
Hogberg who made a return to the NHL with the New York Islanders organization the past two seasons, and Hunter Shepard.
Shepard spent most of last year in the Montreal Canadiens organization after Ottawa traded him in March, along with Jake Chiasson, in exchange for forward Riley Kidney.
The Rest of the List
The remaining unsigned former Senators are:
- Mike Reilly (Carolina Hurricanes)
- Austin Watson (Detroit Red Wings)
- Travis Hamonic (Detroit Red Wings)
- Vladimir Tarasenko (Minnesota Wild)
- Evgeni Dadonov (New Jersey Devils)
- Matthew Highmore (New York Islanders)
- Boris Katchouk (Philadelphia Flyers)
The list is an interesting mix of players at very different stages of their careers.
Although his production has declined from his peak years, a veteran winger like Tarasenko, with more than 300 NHL goals on his resume, will get a new NHL deal. When he signed with Ottawa three years ago, it was almost four weeks into free agency. He had a bounce-back year in Minnesota with 23 goals and 47 points.
For some of the others, the road back to the NHL may be more difficult.
Once the initial frenzy dies down, as it's starting to right now, jobs become increasingly scarce. Some of these players might still be on NHL opening-night rosters in October, but others have likely already played their last game in the league, even if they don't know it yet.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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