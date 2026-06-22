Brady Tkachuk Had a Chance to Write His Own Story. He Chose Matthew's

Inevitably, when Brady returned to Ottawa following the birth of his second child, Lila, at the end of April, a difficult conversation between him and the organization was necessary. And, obviously, from the information that general manager Steve Staios gleaned from that meeting, it became clear that Tkachuk was uncertain or hesitant about signing an extension with the Senators. Rather than have that distraction linger over the team for the next year, the general manager pivoted and ultimately sent Tkachuk packing.