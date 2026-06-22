Brady Tkachuk Had a Chance to Write His Own Story. He Chose Matthew's
A shock trade to Florida ends Brady Tkachuk’s captaincy as his championship visions and family ties collide.
When it came to Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators, there was always a lingering seed of doubt that the captain’s future with the organization would continue for much longer.
Not many anticipated that it would end this soon, however.
With a little over a year before the Senators could formally offer a contract extension to him, the organization unexpectedly traded Tkachuk yesterday afternoon to the Florida Panthers for the ninth and 25th overall selections in the 2026 NHL Draft, Florida’s top-10 protected 2029 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.
Inevitably, when Brady returned to Ottawa following the birth of his second child, Lila, at the end of April, a difficult conversation between him and the organization was necessary. And, obviously, from the information that general manager Steve Staios gleaned from that meeting, it became clear that Tkachuk was uncertain or hesitant about signing an extension with the Senators. Rather than have that distraction linger over the team for the next year, the general manager pivoted and ultimately sent Tkachuk packing.
It is a staggering development at a pivotal point in this franchise’s competitive window.
The Ottawa Senators were an analytical darling, finishing in the top-five in the percentage of shots for (52.85 CF%, 5th), percentage of shots on goal (54.08 SF%, 4th), and percentage of expected goals (54.54 xGF%, 3rd). If the organization had gotten the saves early in the season, this would have been a team that would have finished amongst the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
There is something to be said for the maturation process and finding success with a young core group of players who had grown up together after some challenging seasons.
And Tkachuk could not commit to that.
For some, it will be a bitter pill to swallow. In his episode of the Amazon Prime docuseries ‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’ that aired earlier this season, Tkachuk detailed how he had a unique story to tell.
“Everybody ties what he did, and everyone's expecting me to do the same thing,” Tkachuk stated. “It's just two different stories. Matthew on his path, and it worked out for him. My path is chugging along, grinding it out and winning a Stanley Cup for the Ottawa Senators."
A lot can obviously change within a year.
From his thumb surgery, to Linus Ullmark’s leave of absence and the accompanying speculation that occurred, to the post-Olympics gold medal victory fallout and dealing with the ramifications of Kash Patel’s inclusion and Donald Trump’s crack regarding having to include the women’s team for a White House visit, to his Wingmen Podcasts where he and his situation in Ottawa were frequently a target of his co-host brother and father, Tkachuk dealt with off-ice adversity and controversy.
Some of it he had no control over, but over other parts, he most certainly did.
All of it was a distraction.
And that is before even mentioning the omnipresent trade speculation that dogged the captain for the past few years. It was a frustrating development for this market because all of that noise and speculation was fuelled by outside forces, yet Tkachuk still had to respond to it.
Eventually, speculation regarding his future led to this answer during his end-of-year media availability.
“I haven't had the chance to talk to Steve (Staios), but I feel like I've answered this hundreds of times,” Tkachuk explained. “None of those things ever came out of my mouth. And quite honestly, it's just getting frustrating. It's becoming a distraction. I've been fully committed to this team, to the city, and it's just becoming a distraction and frustrating to (continue to) do it.”
Tkachuk chose his words carefully, but whenever he spoke about his level of commitment, it was impossible not to notice that he always used the present or past tense. There is no doubt that Tkachuk would have played out the remaining two years of his contract here before testing unrestricted free agency, but he conveniently never referenced any prospective commitment to this city or the organization beyond what was left on his deal.
So understandably, Steve Staios had to have a frank discussion with the captain regarding his future. When it became clear that the odds of Tkachuk remaining in Ottawa were remote, the general manager pivoted and got ahead of the situation. And after seeing the discourse in Detroit following the revelation Dylan Larkin had requested a trade, the Senators and Tkachuk’s representatives deserve credit for keeping this situation under wraps until a trade was being finalized.
Now the Ottawa Senators and Staios have work to do.
For a team in its competitive window, their core is ready to win.
Not landing a young and NHL-ready asset in return was a blow, but it was not for a lack of trying. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported that the Senators had inquired on Anton Lundell, but were rebuffed by Florida general manager Bill Zito, who viewed Lundell as a key foundational piece.
Despite giving the Senators a list of teams that he would be interested in waiving his no-movement clause for, including the Minnesota Wild, who Michael Russo indicated made a “huge offer”, the reality was that Tkachuk’s full no-movement clause gave him control of the process.
He ultimately wanted to be in Florida with his brother, and it left the Senators accepting a package laden exclusively with futures.
The silver lining is that this accrued draft capital and cap space afford the organization a ton of flexibility in terms of the direction it can take.
The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta indicated that the Senators really like Dallas’ Jason Robertson, who is a restricted free agent. The caveat is that, as a restricted free agent who is also American, a Brady-less Senators team may not necessarily be high on the list of places where he’d be willing to sign a long-term extension.
If Robertson is not a realistic option for the Senators, the market is not exactly laden with established high-end talent that teams are looking to move.
As an organization that needs to maximize the value of the picks they have accrued, the best opportunity to add a high-end player may be to draft one. Armed with seven first-round picks across the next four drafts, the Senators have the capital to move up in this year’s draft.
In the Senators’ official press release announcing the trade, general manager Steve Staios said, “This was not a decision we took lightly, but ultimately we did what we felt was best for the long-term future of our hockey club. We now possess cap space and draft capital and will be actively working to improve our roster.”
It could be reading too much into his wording, but if the organization viewed a Tkachuk deal within that “long-term future” lens, it stands to reason that moving up in this year’s draft would align with that vision.
The best trade in franchise history was made under similar circumstances when the Senators dealt Alexei Yashin to the New York Islanders for Bill Muckalt, Zdeno Chara, and the second overall selection in the 2001 NHL Draft that became Jason Spezza.
Regardless, the Senators need to maximize the value of its draft picks.
We do not even have to go too far back in history to recognize that follow-up trades after significant departures can create buzz, but have the potential to fall short of expectations.
Following Daniel Alfredsson’s free agent departure, the Senators traded a significant opportunity cost to the Anaheim Ducks for Bobby Ryan. Ryan was a decent player, but he was never a dynamic one who could move the needle. Ultimately, the organization would have been better served holding onto the assets they moved out.
It may take a season or two for whoever the Senators could pick to turn into an impactful player, but if said player is adjudged to be the best value, that should be the route the team should take. At least a player on an entry-level contract would theoretically allow the organization to allocate more money towards free agency.
Whatever the case, for a front office renowned for its analytical approach and for exploring every avenue through due diligence, having flexibility is key.
As for Brady, it’s a disappointing end to his career in Ottawa.
He was the face of the franchise and the captain of a Canadian market. He was one of the most productive players in this team’s modern existence, and his goal-scoring, shot generation and physicality made him one of the most unique players in the NHL. After years of clamouring for a Gary Roberts-type during this organization’s heyday, Ottawa finally had one.
He was also an unbelievable contributor to this community through his philanthropic work. Unfortunately, when this team was finally trending in the right direction and playing the right way, he left. Not only did he leave, but he chose the path of least resistance that flew in the face of everything he had said previously.
He followed Matthew’s path.
He had a chance to write his own story and be his own person, and he balked.
That is his legacy here.
By Graeme Nichols
The Hockey News