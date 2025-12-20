Ottawa 6 Chicago 4: Senators Overcome Strange Officiating To Win Third In A Row

Make it three straight victories for the Ottawa Senators.

David Perron scored twice early in the third period, including the game-winner, as the Senators defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6–4 at Canadian Tire Centre before 18,254 fans.

Tim Stützle continued his hot streak with a goal and two assists and now has 13 points in his last six games. Brady Tkachuk, Fabian Zetterlund, and Tyler Kleven scored the Senators’ other goals, helping to send Chicago to its fifth straight loss.

Kleven, however, logged just nine shifts before leaving the game with an injury and did not return. His exit was unfortunate, as the Senators were finally back at full strength on the blue line with the return of Thomas Chabot. Chabot had a strong performance, logging 26:37 of ice time while easing some of the workload on Jake Sanderson.

Levi Marilainen earned the win, stopping 20 of 24 shots. At the other end, the Senators fired 40 shots at Chicago goaltender Arvid Söderblom.

Until Perron’s two goals early in the third period, Chicago simply would not go away, as the Senators blew three separate leads in the game.

Officiating was a major storyline in this one.

Blackhawks defenseman Matt Grzelcyk received only a double minor for an intentional cross-checking to Stützle's face, a play that routinely results in a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Even more memorable was a bizarre sequence in the second period following one of three Ottawa goals that were challenged for goaltender interference.

After review, referee Beau Halikidis announced there was no interference and that Dylan Cozens' goal would stand. Fans at Canadian Tire Centre went crazy as Senators players mobbed Cozens. who appeared to have given the Sens a 2-1 lead.

Moments later, Halkidis suddenly became the Grinch Who Stole Christmas, taking the goal away and leaving plenty of frustration in the building.

Perhaps his heart was two sizes too small.

With the win, the Senators improved to 17-13-4 on the season, good for 38 points. They now sit just two points back of the Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens for third place in the Atlantic Division.

It's A Green Christmas

Whether it’s an early Christmas present or a birthday gift for head coach Travis Green, who turned 55 on Saturday, the Senators winning four of their last five games is exactly what Green was hoping for under the tree.

Ottawa has two games remaining before the Christmas break, visiting the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. in a huge Atlantic matchup before returning home Tuesday to host the Buffalo Sabres.

By Steve Warne

The Hockey News - Ottawa