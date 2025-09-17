Ottawa Senators Officially Move On From Alex Formenton

The Ottawa Senators made it official on Wednesday: restricted free agent winger Alex Formenton will not be returning to the NHL club.

Formenton was one of five players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team who were found not guilty on charges of sexual assault after a team banquet in London, the summer after the team’s gold medal victory. The verdict came down a couple of months ago, and speculation on Formenton's future immediately began to swirl in Ottawa, since his playing rights still belonged to the Senators.

On Wednesday, the opening day of the 2025 Senators training camp, general manager Steve Staios was made available to the media and was asked, among many other things, to comment on Formenton’s status.

"Well, I've engaged in discussions with the agent," Staios said. "And I think both sides agree that it would be best for everybody for a fresh start (with a different team) for Alex."

Staios noted he has not spoken with Formenton directly and will now gauge the market to see if there’s interest in an available trade for the player's rights. Formenton and the four other players are eligible to sign an NHL contract as of October 15th, but they cannot play until December 1st.

Formenton has already signed a 3.5-month deal with his former Swiss team, extending well into December. Still, it’s reasonable to assume contractual accommodations are in place that would allow him to return to the NHL this season, should a team pursue him.

HC Ambrì-Piotta welcomed the fleet-footed Formenton back warmly last week. On social media, the club shared a highlight package, images from his official team shoot, and even an in-house interview—his first hockey-related media appearance in years.

“Yeah, it feels amazing," Formenton said. "To get back on the ice feels really good. Like I’ve said before, it feels like home here. I’m so excited to get started and play in front of these fans.

“It seems like a very tight group. Everyone’s willing to fight for each other, and hopefully it’ll be a very successful season. The fans deserve it, and everyone in that room deserves it.”

Formenton last played for the Senators during the 2021-22 season. He had 18 goals and 31 points in 79 games. But the 26-year-old is also maybe the fastest player to ever don a Sens uniform, and elite speed is always an enticing virtue. It's not enticing enough for the Sens to want to re-sign him, but maybe it's enough to bring back a modest asset in a trade.

