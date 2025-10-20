Ottawa Senators Send Winger Arthur Kaliyev Back To Belleville

On Monday afternoon, the Ottawa Senators loaned forward Arthur Kaliyev to their AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators.

Kaliyev has played in Ottawa’s last two games, averaging 10:37 of ice time. He had four shots on goal and picked up his first point with the club during the first period of Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders.

Kaliyev signed with the Senators on a one-year, two-way deal this past summer, and returns to Belleville, where he opened the season and put up two assists in his first two appearances.

This now leaves the Senators with the bare minimum of 12 forwards as they prepare for Tuesday night's home game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Stutzle-Cozens-Batherson

Giroux-Pinto-Amadio

Cousins-Greig-Perron

MacDermid-Eller-Zetterlund

The Sens also sent forward Olle Lycksell back to Belleville on Friday, which appeared to indicate Kaliyev might stay for a while, sharing the 12th forward role with Kurtis MacDermid.

In the past, a move like this might have made you think it's strictly a paper transaction, with the player physically remaining in Ottawa, likely to be officially recalled on paper before the next game. But the league has implemented a new rule that requires a player to be sent down to actually play at least one AHL game before he can be recalled.

At this point, if there's an injury in Ottawa between now and tomorrow, everyone but Kaliyev can be called up. That includes Lycksell, who played on the weekend in Belleville. The same is true of Leevi Merilainen, who was sent down on the weekend and played yesterday in Belleville, allowing 5 goals on 40 shots.

The B-Sens close out their three-game homestand on Wednesday against the Laval Rocket before hitting the road for a weekend doubleheader versus the Toronto Marlies.

