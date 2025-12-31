Ottawa Senators Year In Review Part Four, October-December: Tkachuk Has Surgery, Ullmark Takes Leave Of Absence

The Hockey News - Ottawa continues to look back on some of the biggest Senators news of the calendar year. This brings us to the fourth and final part of our review of the Sens in 2025, October to December.

October

Tkachuk Sidelined Again as Injuries Pile Up

2025 was an injury-prone season for Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk. Tkachuk missed 10 games back in the spring with a lower-body injury, first getting nicked up at the Four Nations Faceoff while playing for Team USA. Then, to start the 2025–26 season, he played just three games before injuring his thumb on a hit from behind against the Nashville Predators. Tkachuk missed the next 20 games, and while he was sidelined, the Senators went 11-5-4.

Yakemchuk Begins Pro Career in Belleville

Senators 2024 seventh-overall selection defenseman Carter Yakemchuk once again fell short in his bid to make the NHL roster and began his professional career in the American Hockey League with Belleville. As was the case during his junior regular season, Yakemchuk did not put up the same preseason point totals as the year before. While players like Sam Dickinson, Zayne Parekh, and Zeev Buium , all drafted after Yakemchuk, have already appeared in NHL games, the Senators are remaining patient as he continues to work on his all-around game.

Staios Adds Muscle After Physical Preseason Loss

The Senators began October by pulling off a trade that appeared to be a reaction to a preseason game in Montreal, where the Canadiens won handily both on the scoreboard and physically. General manager Steve Staios responded by acquiring a legitimate NHL heavyweight, trading Zach MacEwen to the New Jersey Devils for Kurtis MacDermid.

Waiver Loss: Sabrango Claimed by Florida

With Tyler Kleven injured to start the season, Donovan Sebrango played some early games, including one against the Florida Panthers. When Kleven returned to health and the Sens attempted to send Sebrango down to Belleville, the Panthers, having just seen him play, claimed Sebrango, and he has since appeared in 10 games for the two-time Stanley Cup champions.

November

Pinto Secures Long-Term Commitment

The biggest news of November was the Senators signing centre Shane Pinto to a four-year, $30-million contract extension. Pinto came out of the gate quickly, scoring seven goals in his first six games. Not that anyone could keep up that pace, but he has since cooled off, recording five goals in the 22 games that followed.

First Senators GM Mel Bridgman Passes Away

Former Ottawa Senators general manager Mel Bridgman passed away at the age of 70. Bridgman was the first GM in franchise history and lasted just one season in the role. He is better known to NHL fans for his playing career, primarily with the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1970s.

Tkachuk Brothers Launch ‘Wingmen’ Podcast

Tkachuk returned from his thumb injury, and while he and his brother Matthew were rehabbing, the two launched a new podcast. Wingmen, released every Wednesday, features the Tkachuk brothers swapping hockey stories and reacting to the latest NHL news.

Kaliyev Allegations Reviewed

The New York Post published an article detailing allegations from Arthur Kaliyev’s ex-girlfriend, who claims the 24-year-old borrowed tens of thousands of dollars from her to fund what she described as a gambling addiction. The accusations first surfaced in October through a series of social-media posts. The Senators have deferred comment to the league, which, along with the NHLPA, reviewed the situation. The NHL told the Post it found “no substantiation that anything Kaliyev was doing was in violation of our rules or applicable law.”

Senators Swap Blue-Liners

Curiously, the Senators never finalized a new deal with restricted free-agent defenseman Max Guenette, who had been with the organization for several years. His tenure ended in November when he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Dennis Gilbert. Gilbert was acquired twice by Ottawa in 2025, first as part of the Josh Norris trade in March. The Senators either couldn't or didn't want to re-sign him in the summer, and Gilbert joined the Flyers.

December

Ullmark Steps Away, Meriläinen Takes the Net

As Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark continued an inconsistent stretch in Ottawa’s net, he stepped away from the team in late December, requesting a leave of absence for personal reasons. Whatever those reasons were, the club announced that Ullmark had its full support. That left 23-year-old Leevi Meriläinen as the team’s starter for the foreseeable future.

Brassard Attempts Comeback in Switzerland

Former Senator Derick Brassard announced he would attempt a comeback at age 38, signing with Genève-Servette in Switzerland. At the time of writing, Brassard has appeared in one game. He had two stints with Ottawa — first in 2016–17, when he helped the Senators reach the Eastern Conference Final, scoring 11 points in 19 playoff games. He returned on a professional tryout in 2022–23, but that season ended due to a serious leg injury. Three years later, his desire to play clearly remains strong.

Belleville Makes Coaching Change Amid Skid

The Senators also made changes in Belleville, firing head coach David Bell while the team was mired in an eight-game losing streak. Bell was replaced on an interim basis by assistant coach Andrew Campbell.

Josh Norris Returns to Ottawa, Earns Ovation

Former Senator Josh Norris, now with the Buffalo Sabres, has already endured two lengthy injury stints since being traded in March. Now healthy, Norris has recorded 12 points in 12 games for Buffalo and made his return to Ottawa shortly before the Christmas break. He received a loud ovation from the crowd following a tribute video during a stoppage in play.

Senators Close 2025 Searching for a Step Forward

So ends the year that was for the Ottawa Senators in 2025. The club finished the calendar year as a slightly worse team than it was a year ago. Last season, Ottawa sat at 18-15-2 for a .556 points percentage. This year, they closed out 2025 at 18-15-5, good for a .539 percentage. The Senators will host the Washington Capitals as they kick off what they hope will be a bigger and better new year in 2026.

By Steve Warne

The Hockey News - Ottawa

