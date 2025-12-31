Ottawa Senators Year In Review Part Three, July-September: Free Agency, A Big Change For Sens Radio

As we continue our 2025 Ottawa Senators Year in Review, we shift into the offseason months of July through September — a stretch that rarely produces highlight reels, but often shapes the direction of a franchise., starting with free agency. There was no shortage of storylines surrounding the Senators during the heart of the summer.

July

Free Agency, Such As It Was

As it always does, July marked the start of NHL free agency, although the Senators weren’t nearly as busy as they had been in 2024. Ottawa did add veteran centre Lars Eller, effectively replacing the outgoing Adam Gaudette, who signed in San Jose. Gaudette went on to score eight goals in the first half of the season. Eller, meanwhile, has run into injury issues and posted two goals and six points in 28 games.

Senators general manager Steve Staios also took care of internal business, re-signing players like Nick Cousins and Xavier Bourgault, while adding depth pieces in Arthur Kaliyev, a former Hamilton Bulldogs player, and former Philadelphia Flyer Olle Lycksell. Beyond those moves and some minor-league signings, “Steady Steve” lived up to his nickname by keeping things relatively quiet. He would point to the March trade deadline as part of the club’s broader improvement plan.

World Junior Trial

July also saw the conclusion of the 2018 Team Canada World Junior sexual assault trial in London, Ontario, with all players found not guilty on all counts, including Alex Formenton, whose NHL rights were still held by the Senators. Staios later announced that both sides agreed it was best to part ways, and Formenton eventually returned to Switzerland to play for HC Ambri-Piotta, where he recorded nine points in 24 games and led the team in penalty minutes.

World Junior Summer Showcase

Later in the month, USA Hockey hosted its summer showcase featuring teams from Canada, Finland, and Sweden. Senators first-round pick Logan Hensler represented the United States, while Ottawa’s 2024 second-rounder Gabriel Eliasson suited up for Sweden, though when World Junior rosters were finalized, only Hensler made his team.

August

Pinto On American Radar

August brought more international intrigue with the U.S. Olympic orientation camp, as Senators centre Shane Pinto was among the invitees after winning gold with Team USA in the spring in Stockholm, where he posted 10 points in eight games, tied for third on the American team.

Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson, both of whom played in the Four Nations Face-Off earlier in the year, were also natural selections for the camp.

Jersey Leak

Senators fans also got an early look at the club’s new third jersey after an accidental leak, when a fan who ordered a primary Tkachuk jersey was mistakenly sent the new red alternate and posted photos online.

He's In The Game

In a season full of accolades, Tkachuk appeared on the cover of EA Sports’ NHL 26 Deluxe Edition alongside father Keith and brother Matthew, with Brady calling it “a cover we’ll never forget.”

Another Piece Of The Downtown Arena Falls Into Place

New Downtown Off the ice, the Senators and the National Capital Commission reached an agreement for the purchase and sale of 11 acres of land at LeBreton Flats, another major step toward the long-term goal of building a downtown arena. Team president Cyril Leeder was pleased and positive, but also cautioned that many hurdles remained.

September

Another Blow For Radio

Still on the business, side, for the first time in franchise history, we learned that the Senators' English radio broadcast team would not travel on the road. The club declined to continue covering travel costs for Dean Brown and Gord Wilson, and with the TSN 1200 radio deal with the Sens expiring in 2026, Bell Media didn't want to foot the bill either. So, they went to a remote broadcast model, calling games off the TV from Bell Media’s downtown studio.

Carry On Camping

Training camp opened with a unique preseason schedule featuring only one game at Canadian Tire Centre and two in Quebec City, and while few roster spots were truly available, injuries to Drake Batherson and Tyler Kleven created early complications, while veterans Lars Eller and Nick Jensen continued to recover from offseason surgeries.

Coming up next, it's our final entry on our 2025 year in review as a new season gets underway.

By Steve Warne

The Hockey News - Ottawa

