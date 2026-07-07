Digging Into The Details Of Claude Giroux's New Contract With Senators

At a glance, that 10-game bonus seems like a weird incentive for a veteran who's missed a total of one game in four years with Ottawa. Granted, he is 38, but he'll cross that threshold easily. It's actually a cap play because any bonuses Giroux hits in 2026-27 will count after the season is over, if there's room. If there is no room, the bonus payments would carry over to the following season as "overages."