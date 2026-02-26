Red Wings vs Senators: Eight Days After His Olympics Ended, Tim Stutzle Listed As Game-Time Decision

Matchup: Detroit Red Wings (33-19-6) Ottawa Senators (28-22-7)
Date: Feb. 26, 2026
Puck Drop: 7 pm
Location: Canadian Tire Centre
TV: TSN5, RDS2
Radio: TSN1200.ca
Season Series: Detroit leads 2-0
Following a long Olympic break, it’s back to work for the Senators on Thursday night when they host the Detroit Red Wings at Canadian Tire Centre. When we last checked in with the Senators, they were on a roll, winning five of their last six games before the Olympic break. The Wings were mild, losing four of five (1-3-1) before the break.
Ottawa enters the game with a record of 28-22-7. With 63 points, the Sens are tied with Toronto, two points behind Columbus, four points behind Washington, six behind Boston (Wild Card 2) and nine behind Detroit (Wild Card 1).
As you can see, with just 25 games to play, even the smallest slump now might take the Senators completely out of contention. So the upcoming five-game road trip after this game doesn’t come at the best of times.
The Hot Ones
This is the third of four meetings between the Senators and Wings, with Detroit taking the first two games back in January. In Ottawa on Jan. 5, the Wings jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead and held on to win 5-3. On Jan 18 in Detroit, the Sens jumped out to a 2-0 lead then lost 4-3 in overtime with former Senator Alex DeBrincat scoring the OT winner.
American Express
It will be interesting to see what Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson have left in their physical and emotional tanks. They returned to Ottawa yesterday, and while most of the Senators got plenty of rest through the break, Tkachuk and Sanderson were in Game 7 mode for much of the past week, winning an Olympic goal in Milan, followed by the whirlwind celebration tour.
It will also be interesting to see how they’re welcomed. Based on social media, their visits to the White House to celebrate with President Trump weren't appreciated by everyone.
Wings captain Dylan Larkin is in the same boat as he suddenly squares off against two men he spent the past few days partying with.
Rust Never Sleeps
For those who got a full three-week break from games, there’s also the uncertainty of how that will affect players as they enter the most important stretch of the season.
“Well, that's a good question,” Green said at his pre-game media availability on Thursday. “You know, any time you take that big a break, as a coach, you are a little worried about where your game is at. There's not going to be a coach in the league that's not. We've tried to prepare our team as best we can to be ready for this game, and I think we are.”
Stutzle is Sick (and also not feeling well)
It’s always concerning when a player returning from the Olympics is absent from his team's first game back. Sens’ top scorer Tim Stutzle missed the game day skate on Thursday morning and hasn’t practiced with the Sens since his Olympics ended eight days ago. The Senators say he’s ill and will be a game-time decision.
David Perron (sports hernia surgery) is getting close to a return, and Green has said he may be available sometime during the Senators' four-game stretch out west next week.
Green also says Linus Ullmark will start for Ottawa. Before the break, Ullmark played two games after a month-long personal leave of absence for his mental health, then missed the Sens pre-Olympic finale in Philadelphia due to a last-minute illness. That means Ullmark enters this game having appeared in only two NHL games since December 27.
This is the last Senators home game before the NHL trade deadline, so after this game, there may be some changes to Ottawa's lineup the next time they're back in town.
