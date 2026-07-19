Rest Is A Weapon: New NHL Schedule Leaves Senators At A Big Disadvantage

When it comes to rest, the Montreal Canadiens have a big advantage over the Senators and the rest of the Atlantic Division.
In a perfect world, every NHL game would feature two equally well-rested teams, but with 32 teams in 32 busy multi-event buildings, playing 84 games, it's impossible.
With the new schedule released on Thursday, one of the things that teams check straight away is the number of back-to-back games they'll have to play. And the Senators didn't fare particularly well in that area, certainly not compared to the Montreal Canadiens, who were handed a major advantage over the rest of the Atlantic Division.
According to HockeyViz.com, the Senators will play back-to-back games on 14 occasions. In 11 of those games, they'll face a team that's had at least one full day's rest. Only Boston (13), Buffalo (12), and Pittsburgh (12) will face that disadvantage more often than Ottawa next season.
On the other hand, in games where the Sens are rested, they'll face a tired team only 5 times. Only Toronto (2) and Winnipeg (3) are handed that advantage less frequently next season.
Then you have the Montreal Canadiens.
They play the second-fewest games (5) when they're less rested than their opponent, and the most games (14) when they're more rested than the opponent.
Atlantic rivals Boston, Buffalo, Florida and Toronto also drew difficult rest schedules.
The disparity looks significant, but it's worth remembering that the league also tries to accommodate team scheduling requests, which generally aren't made public.
It's reasonable to assume, for example, that if a team tells the league that playing as many home games as possible on Thursday nights is their biggest priority, then maybe they can count on having to sacrifice in other areas to accommodate.
If that seemed like an oddly specific example, there's a reason for that.
With 15 home games on Thursday night next season, that represents more than a third of the Sens' schedule at the CTC.
The Ottawa Charge add a new wrinkle to scheduling as well. After announcing that the CTC will be their new home next season, they'll now be grabbing 15 CTC dates of their own, plus playoffs.
The good news for the Sens is that back-to-back games failed to slow them down last season. In 2025-26, they posted a 9-3-2 record when playing in game two of a back-to-back.
Hockeyviz.com also tracks what they describe as "sludge games," where neither team is rested. Those sleepy gatherings will happen to the Sens only three times this season.
By contrast, the Senators will play nine games in which both teams have had at least two days off, with all but one of those well-rested matchups coming in the second half of the season.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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