What The Senators See In Andre Burakovsky

“We like to try and get ahead of it with some talent like that, and I think in working with the coaching staff and digging in on the player, they felt not only comfortable but excited about what our environment might be able to create for him. He's got a great skill set. He's a transporter of the puck and can shoot it. I trust our coaching staff. Coaches have been able to continue to develop players, and when you have some upside, it's exciting to see where it can go.”