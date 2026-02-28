Senators At Leafs: Projected Line Combinations For Saturday Night's Game In Toronto

The Ottawa Senators (28-22-8) will try to get back on a winning track on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs (27-23-9) at Scotiabank Arena (7 pm Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS).
The Sens gathered a point in their first game back from the Olympic break, a 2-1 overtime loss at home to Detroit on Thursday. The Leafs have also stumbled out of the break with losses to Tampa and Florida, losing by a combined scored of 9-3.
Toronto won the season's first meeting between these two teams, 7-5, back on Dec. 27. That was the night when Linus Ullmark was pulled after experiencing anxiety during the game while allowing four goals on 14 shots.
Ullmark stepped away from the team for the next month to deal with mental health issues. Between that and the Olympic break, Ullmark has only played three games since the December loss to Toronto. He'll get the start on Saturday night.
Leevi Merilainen, Ullmark's replacement that night, was sent to the AHL on Jan. 20 and has since been replaced on the roster by veteran free agent signing James Reimer, who was probably the sentimental choice in Toronto to start against his old team. But Reimer will wear the ball cap on the bench on Saturday.
These two teams enter play on Saturday well out of playoff contention at the moment.
With the Boston Bruins holding the final Wild Card spot in the East, the Senators are seven points behind them, while the Leafs, who led the Atlantic Division this time last year, are eight points behind the Bruins.
By game time, the playoff deficit may grow even larger for both teams with Boston playing at Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon at 3 pm.
Here's how the line combinations are expected to look, based on the game day skates. As was the case at Thursday's skate, Tim Stutzle was absent (illness) but will play in the game.
Senators Line Combinations
Drake Batherson – Tim Stützle – Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk – Dylan Cozens – Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins – Shane Pinto – Michael Amadio
Stephen Halliday – Lars Eller – Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson – Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot – Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven – Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
For Toronto, the biggest change is the insertion of rookie forward Easton Cowan into the lineup. He's been a healthy scratch for the Leafs for the past five games. Cowan has 17 points in 43 games.
Knies-Matthews-Domi
Maccelli-Tavares-Nylander
Cowan-Roy-McMann
Joshua-Laughton-Robertson
Rielly-Carlo
McCabe-Stecher
Benoit-OEL
Woll
Stolarz
Faceoff is 7 pm.
TV: Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS
Steve Warne
The Hockey News