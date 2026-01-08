Senators Move Linus Ullmark To Inactive List To Create Roster Space For Veteran Centre's Return

As they get ready for their road game in Denver against the powerhouse Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night, the Senators have placed goalie Linus Ullmark on their inactive list.

Ullmark has been on leave from the club for personal reasons since Dec. 27, and though he was a spectator at the game against the Detroit Wings in Ottawa on Monday night, today's roster move suggests his return isn't imminent.

The transaction allows the Senators to activate centre Lars Eller, and allows them to keep Stephen Halliday up with the big club. Halliday has six points in 18 games in his rookie season so far and has been manning Eller's spot as the club's fourth line centre since the veteran was hurt in mid-December.

Eller also has six points, but he's played ten more games. This sets up an intriguing debate as to which player Travis Green will lean on more in the second half. Halliday seems to have the edge in offensive instincts, particularly as a passer. But Eller has veteran experience, defensive awareness and penalty killing ability.

Eller may draw back into the lineup against his former team in a matchup that's less than ideal. Strike that. A matchup that's way less than ideal.

The Sens are not only in part two of back-to-back road games, but they face the Avalanche, the NHL's best, which boasts an asburd 31-4-7 record. Since Leevi Merilainen played on Wednesday night, the Sens may go with Mads Sogaard, who hasn't started an NHL game in over a year.

As for Ullmark, being inactive on the non-roster doesn't change anything except create that extra roster spot.

According to Puckpedia, non-roster works like injured reserve. The player's contract counts against the cap but does not count towards the active 23-man roster limit. You qualify to be on the non-roster if you're in a non-injury situation, such as a personal leave or a work visa in progress.

So Ullmark's $8.2 million still counts against the cap, he's still on leave, and goaltending in Ottawa is still a concern.

Steve Warne

The Hockey News Ottawa

