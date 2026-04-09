Senators Notebook: Yakemchuk Sent Down; Belleville Signs Brandon Wheat Kings Star; More Good News For Chabot?

But he is a seventh overall pick who's now in his second season since being drafted. It would be one thing if he were losing his spot to established NHL players. But the Sens are content to roll with Cam Crotty and Lassi Thomson, who have 31 career NHL games between them. Those players don't have Yakemchuk's skill, but they do play it safe, which is all Travis Green wants out of his 5-6-7 guys right now.