Senators Visit Winless Flyers Saturday Night, Hoping To Avoid Another Ottawa Sports Twist

Ottawa Senators
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Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2026 5:42 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 5:42 PM
Philadelphia is still searching for its first victory of the season, while the Senators look to build on Thursday's shootout win over the Islanders.
The day after Ottawa's pro football team ended their long winless streak, Sens fans would rather not see another winless team end its drought on Saturday night.
After the Redblacks snapped their 0-16 start with a dramatic, last-second 40-39 victory over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night, the Senators are in Philadelphia to face the winless Flyers.
The Flyers will hit the 10-game mark of their season on Saturday night, and they're still looking for their first victory. At 0-6-3, Philadelphia has endured a miserable start, one that's already set a franchise record for the longest winless streak to open a season.
And the pressure is mounting on head coach Rick Tocchet.
After guiding the Flyers to their first playoff appearance in six years last season, nobody would have expected the 2024 NHL Coach of the Year to be feeling the heat this early. But that's what happens when a team opens with nine straight losses.
The Flyers' biggest problem has been their offence. They've scored just 11 goals in nine games, making it awfully difficult to win regardless of how well the defence or goaltenders perform.
Despite their record, the Flyers will be a desperate team on Saturday, and earlier this month, they gave the Senators all they could handle. But the Sens eked out a 2-1 win at Canadian Tire Centre on October 8.
Carter Yakemchuk scored the winner on a third-period power play in that game, blasting home a one-timer to break a 1-1 tie. It was also the game in which William Eklund suffered his ankle injury. He'll be out 10-12 weeks after surgery this week.
The Flyers' latest disappointment came Thursday night in Detroit, where they fell 2-1 to the Red Wings.
The Senators enter the game with a 6-2-0 record after Thursday's 2-1 shootout victory over the New York Islanders at Canadian Tire Centre.
Long Island native Shane Pinto scored the only goal of the shootout, while Linus Ullmark continued his outstanding start to the season, improving to 6-0-0. The victory was a welcome response to Tuesday's ugly 7-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
The Senators welcomed back defenceman Artem Zub, who made his season debut after missing the opening seven games with an injury. They'll now get another healthy body back on the blue line with Nikolas Matinpalo returning from an upper body injury.
But they remain without Jake Sanderson (lower body) and as long as they keep banking wins, they can afford to be conservative with his return to play. Sanderson has already reinjured himself twice this season, once in the preseason finale and again in the season opener.
The Flyers may be without some key players too. Forward Owen Tippett has an upper-body injury and did not take the morning skate. Tocchet says he's a game time decision. Rasmus Ristolainen and Cam York were also absent so they're likely not ready to return.
Ottawa's Oliver Bonk, son of former Senator Radek Bonk, will play in his fifth career NHL game, paired with Canadian Olympian Travis Sanheim.
Here's how Philly lined things up at practice, as per Jordan Hall NBCS Philadelphia.:
Zegras-Dvorak-Foerster
Barkey-Couturier-Bunting
Martone-Cates-Michkov
Wilson-Studnicka-Acciari
Sanheim-Bonk
Seeler-Drysdale
Benoit-Jiricek
Vladar
Woll
Here's how the Senators will line up their men:
Halliday-Stützle-Batherson
Burakovsky-Cozens-Giroux
Cousins-Pinto-Amadio
Foegele-Greig-Zetterlund
Chabot-Zub
Kleven-Spence
Matinpalo-Yakemchuk
Ullmark
Ersson
Game time at Xfinity Mobile Arena is 7:00 p.m.
The Redblacks finally shook off their drought at home on Friday. The Senators would like to prevent the Flyers from producing a similar story 24 hours later.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
This story first appeared at The Hockey News Ottawa. For more Senators coverage from THN Ottawa's Steve Warne, click one of the headlines below:
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