Senators Will Reportedly Add Another Alternate Jersey Next Season

Fanatics is reportedly launching "Hometown Remix" uniforms for every NHL franchise next season.
It looks like Senators fans will have another alternate jersey to look forward to next season.
Icethetics, the excellent YouTube channel by Chris Smith, reported on Sunday in its latest Jersey Watch episode that all 32 teams will be adding an extra alternate jersey for the 2026-27 season.
This rollout by Fanatics will apparently be called NHL Hometown Remix Jerseys, and according to Smith, two designs have leaked out already.
Smith says the Florida Panthers will roll with the NHL's first pink jerseys, featuring the team's secondary sunset logo on the front. The New York Islanders will bring back the old sea captain uniforms, the ones with the patch on the front that's often referred to as the Captain Highliner logo.
There have been no leaks or even hints yet as to what Fanatics has planned for the Senators' version of the Hometown Remix jersey, and frankly, it seems like a pretty quick turnaround. The Sens just rolled out their new red third jerseys last September.
Those were also leaked out in the offseason.
The new reds have a splash of black at the shoulders and waist, with metallic gold striping. They were pretty sharp, but from a distance and on television, the lack of contrast made the numbers very hard to identify.
The Senators also toyed with black helmets to go with their white road jerseys a few times this season. Those seemed to draw mixed reviews among fans.
Icethetics says the remix jerseys are likely to be hockey's answer to City Connect in baseball, produced by Nike. An example of that was the Blue Jays' dark blue jerseys with the city's skyline and CN Tower on the front.
According to NHLUniforms.com, the Senators have tinkered with their uniforms 17 times before, including special event jerseys like the 2014 Heritage Classic and the NHL 100 Classic.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News