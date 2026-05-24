Senators 2020 Draft Pick Back On NHL Prospect Radar After 50-Point Season

After overcoming injury setbacks, 24-year-old Philippe Daoust had a breakout 50-point season in Belleville this year while playing on an AHL contract.
While the Senators’ 2020 draft class is remembered for producing name brands like Tim Stützle, Jake Sanderson, Ridly Greig and Tyler Kleven, one under-the-radar member of that group just put together the best professional season of his career in Belleville.
Philippe Daoust had plenty to feel good about in 2025-26, putting up career highs in games played (63), goals (14), assists (36), and points (50).
It was his best pro season in all categories by a country mile, more than doubling his previous personal bests in goals, assists, and points.
He finished fifth on Belleville’s team scoring list and gave himself a legitimate shot at getting back onto an NHL contract for next season and beyond after spending this past year on an AHL deal.
The Barrie, Ontario native developed excellent chemistry alongside linemates Xavier Bourgault and Arthur Kaliyev on what he describes as one of the best lines in the AHL. But he also emerged as one of the team’s leaders in a young dressing room. His efforts were recognized by the team when he was named Belleville’s 2025-26 Coaches’ Choice Award winner.
The last time Daoust hit 50 points was in tier 2 junior, playing for the French River Rapids in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League.
“Yeah, it's good,” Daoust told Belleville play-by-play man David Foote in a B-Sens YouTube interview. “Obviously, a little bit of a bump up, points-wise, than the year before. Yeah, I felt good and just happy I stayed healthy this year.”
After several injury-interrupted seasons early in his pro career, Daoust said consistency helped him finally find his game.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Daoust said. “I think, you know, you try not to think about it too much. I had some pretty rough past years, but the last few years have been good to me, and I think I've developed my game quite a bit, and obviously, that's just by me playing a lot of hockey.
“So I'm just glad to be back out there consistently and helping the team contribute.”
Selected 158th overall by Ottawa in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, this season wasn’t just his strongest statement as a prospect, it was probably his first.
But the next challenge is a new deal. After seeing his NHL contract expire, Daoust says it would be nice to land an NHL deal this summer.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Daoust said. “I think it was a little bit of a 'prove it' year for me. So I think I did well and kind of opened some eyes up there. I just play my game, try to just stay steady and consistent, and I think I did that this year.
“I’m ready to have another big year next year.”
For a player who entered the season well off Ottawa's future radar, Phillippe Daoust may have finally forced his way back into the discussion as an NHL prospect, if not here, then somewhere else.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This story was originally published at The Hockey News Ottawa Senators site. Click on the latest headlines below to read the latest stories there:
- Habs Playoff Watch Party In Gatineau Shut Down Over Senators' Territorial Rights
- By The Numbers: A Deeper Look Into A Potential Senators Trade Target
- Senators Defenseman Goes From 2026 NHL Playoffs To Signing In Switzerland
- Will The Senators Go Long-Term With RFA Defenseman Jordan Spence?
- Should The Senators Run It Back With James Reimer As Their Backup?