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Sens Rewind: The Senators-Hurricanes Playoff Game That Had Absolutely Everything
James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 5:33 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 5:33 PM
As the Senators return to Carolina, we revisit an unforgettable playoff game featuring a disallowed overtime winner, a penalty shot, incredible saves and a heartbreaking finish.
As the Senators continue their four-game road trip in Carolina on Saturday night, it's hard not to think back to the playoff series between the two clubs last spring.
The Hurricanes swept the Senators in four games, but the series could have looked quite different if that wild Game 2 that went to double overtime in Raleigh had gone the other way.
It will go down as one of the Senators' most entertaining games ever, and it has to be the wildest overtime game in their playoff history.
Despite the final score, that game had it all.
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There was the Sens' comeback from a two-goal deficit, an apparent overtime winner that wasn't, an overtime penalty shot, some unreal saves at both ends, a couple of Senators ringing shots off the iron, and finally, a double-overtime winner from the same guy who had missed that OT penalty shot.
If you've forgotten how crazy that night in Raleigh was, it's worth another look.
The Canes had won Game 1 and seemed well on their way to taking a commanding 2-0 series lead to Ottawa after Logan Stankoven and Sebastian Aho gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead in Game 2.
But the Senators didn't go quietly.
Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens scored in the second period to tie the game, while Linus Ullmark was playing out of his mind at the other end.
Ullmark stopped 43 shots on the night, including a terrific glove save on a Taylor Hall one-timer in the second period and another huge stop on Jordan Staal in the dying seconds of regulation.
So it was off to overtime, and that's when things got weird... and unbelievably exciting.
With 2:42 remaining in the first overtime, Mark Jankowski appeared to end it. Jankowski jumped on a loose rebound and beat Ullmark, sending the Hurricanes pouring off the bench and the crowd in Raleigh into celebration.
Game over? Not so much.
Officials reviewed the play and determined Carolina had been offside entering the Ottawa zone, so the goal was wiped out and the Senators had new life.
But the review created another problem for them.
Before Jankowski scored, Warren Foegele had hooked Jordan Martinook on his way to the net, and the delayed penalty was actually going to be a penalty shot. So while the Hurricanes lost their apparent game-winning goal, Martinook skated up to the puck all alone at centre ice.
Once again, Carolina had a chance to end it. Once again, they didn't.
Ullmark stopped Martinook on what was the NHL's first overtime penalty shot in a playoff game since 2020.
And the game continued.
The Senators had already had two unreal chances in tight during the first overtime, courtesy of Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle.
Tkachuk got a nice feed out front from Drake Batherson, and his shot barely clipped the top of Frederik Andersen’s right pad. Another quarter-inch higher and the puck was in.
On Stützle’s chance, he outwaited Andersen, slid the puck past that same right pad and hit the goalpost.
In the second overtime, Michael Amadio got another glorious chance in tight. His shot clipped the top of Andersen’s left shoulder and fluttered toward the net.
ESPN’s John Buccigross screamed, “He scores!” For a split second, it looked like he had.
Instead, the puck gently glanced off the crossbar and stayed out.
If the Sens get a bounce on any of those plays, we're probably remembering Game 2 as one of the great playoff wins in Senators history.
Instead, Carolina finally put the matter to rest.
With fatigue clearly setting in, Brady Tkachuk meekly turned the puck over at the far blue line, and as Carolina quickly transitioned back the other way, it set off a series of unfortunate events.
You had tired Senators forwards either scrambling around or puck-watching. Meanwhile, Jordan Staal was allowed to stand directly in front of Ullmark, and no one touched him, let alone tried to move him. You could almost feel the death blow approaching.
With the Canes whipping the puck around at will, Martinook found wide-open ice in the slot between Stützle and Batherson and ripped a great shot past Ullmark, who was still being screened by Staal.
After 93 minutes and 53 seconds of incredible hockey, the game was over.
The Senators have played plenty of bigger playoff games over the years. But it's hard to think of many that were crazier or more entertaining than that one.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published in The Hockey News. For more Sens coverage at The Hockey News, click on one of the latest headlines below:
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