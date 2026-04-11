Shane Pinto Isn’t Just In The Selke Conversation… He Should Be One Of The Favourites

When Pinto has been on the ice this season, the Senators have generated 50.21 percent of the shots (CF%), 53.72 percent of the shots on goal (SF%), 50.59 percent of the total goals (GF%), and 55.04 percent of the expected goals (xGF%). In other words, when he has been on the ice, the Senators have tilted the ice in their favour - generating a higher percentage of shot and goal metrics than the opposition.