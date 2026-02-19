Should The Senators Circle Back On AHL Defense Goal Scoring Leader Lassi Thomson?

When Thomson left the Sens organization as an RFA in 2024, five years after his draft day, he had appeared in just 18 career games for Ottawa. What's more, he had just come off a discouraging season where he was waived by the Senators, claimed by Anaheim, waived by the Ducks a few days later, then reclaimed by the Sens, who sent him to Belleville for the entire 2023-24 campaign without a single call up.