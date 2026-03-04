Should The Senators Make A Pitch For Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington?

With the St. Louis Blues hitting a rough patch this season, it seems like half their roster is out there in trade rumours before Friday's NHL trade deadline.
One of their biggest names said to be on the trade block is their star goalie, Jordan Binnington.
"The Blues appear ready to move on from Jordan Binnington," player agent and former NHLer Brian Lawton posted on X on Tuesday. "His 16-team no-trade list is in play, but it feels like a move is a forgone conclusion at this stage with where the Blues are heading in the near term."
Just like his team's record, Binnington's seasonal performance in St. Louis (3.60/.867) isn't much to get excited about. But he's regarded by most as a big-game goalie, recently starring for Team Canada in their 4 Nations Face-off win last year, and their silver medal at the Olympics this year.
Meanwhile, it's no secret that the Ottawa Senators would like better goaltending. With it, they would be well above the playoff cut line instead of five points beneath it.
By acquiring Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins in 2024, GM Steve Staios thought the goalie-starved Senators finally had a "set it and forget it" situation in goal. Ullmark would provide the Vezina-level goaltending, and backup Leevi Merilainen would be just as good as last season when he was thrust into action for 12 games.
You'd like to think that's happening somewhere in a parallel universe, but it didn't happen in this one.
Merilainen is now back in Belleville, while Ullmark is in year one of a four-year contract and hasn't performed anywhere close to meeting the expectations of an $8.25 million a year NHL goalie (2.80/.855).
The trouble is, when discussing available NHL goalies, very few teams want to part with impactful goalies, especially at this time of the year, so those that do will be overcharging. If the Sens are keen on Binnington between now and Friday, that's one of several things that should give them pause.
For one, Binnington wouldn't necessarily be a sure thing for Ottawa.
It's one thing for a goalie to look good behind one of the greatest teams Canada has ever assembled in a short tournament where no one cuts corners. It's another for him to look good for his club team in the long, nightly grind of the NHL.
Winning the 2019 Stanley Cup with the Blues as a 25-year-old rookie is a long time ago now. In the past five years, Binnington's average seasonal save percentage checks in at .895.
And what would the Blues want in return? There are likely multiple teams kicking the tires on him, so he would certainly command a premium after playing so well again for Canada at the Olympics.
To satisfy the Blues, the Sens would probably have to move a good young player, one who's hard to replace, especially in Ottawa, where the prospect pool of replacement options is so thin.
To satisfy the cap, that player might also need to be making enough money to squeeze in Binnington's $6 million hit for the rest of this season and next.
And what of Ullmark's $8.25 million a year contract? That's not really a movable contract anymore, which complicates things as well. They'd really like him to pan out here.
If the Senators are going to address their goaltending and give up key assets, it has to be for a sure thing. There are no guarantees with Binnington, just as there are none with Ullmark. In both cases, the Sens would be taking a leap of faith, hoping they can find their A games.
They're both capable of it, but at least rolling with the status quo doesn't cost you anything extra.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News