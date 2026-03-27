Sidney Crosby Injured As Senators Fall to Penguins 4-3 In Shootout

The Senators' four-game winning streak is over following a 4-3 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night. Former Senator Erik Karlsson was in on all the regulation scoring with a goal and two assists.
While Carter Yakemchuk's NHL arrival has been the talk of Ottawa this week, it was his former Calgary Hitmen teammate Ben Kindel who delivered the death blow, scoring the winner in a shootout, grinning as he began his attempt.
Drake Batherson scored twice in the game and once in the skills competition for the Senators, while Linus Ullmark made some outrageous saves in the game and especially in overtime. He and Stuart Skinner were both outstanding as the Penguins outshot the Sens 38-29.
The shot count drove home a very obvious point for the Senators. It was one of their loosest defensive performances in weeks.
Batherson opened the scoring for the Senators at 4:28 of the first period taking a gorgeous feed from Brady Tkachuk and burying a one-timer. Tim Stützle picked up an assist on the goal, and in doing so, became the youngest player in Senators history to reach 400 points.
The Senators quickly had a pair of chances from Dylan Cozens, who couldn’t capitalize, which would be the story of his night. He was credited with three shots but he had twice as many great opportunities that just didn't pan out for him.
The Penguins tied it at one on a goal by Rickard Rakell, who also had three points on the evening. Senators defenceman Tyler Kleven tried a long bank pass to send Michael Amadio and Nick Cousins free on a two-on-one, but it was stopped at the blue line by Erik Karlsson who fed Rakell for a successful one timer from 35 feet out.
Early in the second period, Sidney Crosby headed down the tunnel after his first shift. It was unclear how Crosby got injured, though it may have come after contact with Nick Cousins along the boards.
Shortly after Crosby left, Cousins then made it 2–1 for the Senators. On a two-on-one, he tried to get it over to Michael Amadio, but the puck bounced back to him and he tucked it into the empty net.
Karlsson tied it again with another goal from distance, with a screen in front of Ullmark to make it 2–2.
The Senators spent much of the rest of the second period just surviving in the defensive zone. Pittsburgh generated sustained pressure and created several good chances. Ottawa did manage a few looks of their own but couldn’t capitalize.
The Penguins struck early in the third on a 5-on-3 power play as Karlsson connected with Rakell yet again for another on- timer to give the Penguins the lead 1:43 into the final period. But it didn't last long.
Batherson struck again too, tying things a couple of minutes later cramming home a puck at the side of the net. The Pens challenged for goalie interference but the goal eventually stood.
The Sens came to life in the late going, generating several good chances, and it was interesting to see how much ice time rookie Carter Yakemchuk got in the late going of a tie game that was so important.
The third period was loaded with more big opportunities with shooters on both sides looking skyward. While Ullmark had some help from his posts in this game, he was unreal in a number of situations. His best saves were probably his lunging, old school poke check and then an outstretched pad save on a Penguins breakaway by Thomas Novak late in overtime.
Batherson scored on the first shot in the shootout, leading to hopes of a two point evening, especially after the Penguins missed on their first attempt. But while Stutzle and Pinto were both stopped, Egor Chinakhov and Ben Kindel both scored to send Ottawa fans home disappointed.
The Senators do get a point out of it, but with the Islanders victory on Thursday, the loss costs them their playoff position... for now. The Sens now head south to face Tampa Bay Saturday afternoon at 1pm.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News