The Hardest Shot In The NHL This Season Belongs To An Ottawa Senator

A 103.51 mph slapshot Saturday in Ottawa clocked in as the NHL season's hardest shot.
A lot of good things happened on Saturday night in the Senators 4-1 win over the visiting New Jersey Devils. The Sens played an excellent game, Linus Ullmark was excellent in his return, and the club won their third game in a row.
But Sens defenseman Tyler Kleven also did something cool. According to NHL Public Relations, the 24-year-old unleashed the hardest slapshot in the NHL this season.
Kleven's shot was clocked at 103.51 miles per hour, harder than shots by the former leader, Boston forward Morgan Geekie (103.03 MPH), and New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (103.01), both recorded back in November.
Kleven really stepped into one on Saturday hammering the puck more than eight miles per hour harder than any of his other shots this season. He now stands tied for 10th among defensemen with 20 shots that have been recorded at over 90 miles per hour.
Along with Geekie (2) and Pulock (3), two other NHL players have recorded multiple 100-plus mph shot attempts this season. They are Winnipeg Jets defenseman Colin Miller and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Louis Crevier (three each).
Kleven has 10 points in 49 games this season, already matching the total he had in 79 games in his rookie season last year. He's also seen an uptick in ice time, going from 14:28 to 16:46.
Kleven and the Senators return to action on Monday night in Pittsburgh, opening a stretch where they play eight of the next nine games on the road.